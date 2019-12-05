Japan to compile economic stimulus worth $120 billion in fiscal spending - Abe

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday the government would compile an economic stimulus package worth about 13 trillion yen (£93.53 billion) in fiscal spending, including an extra budget from this fiscal year and spending earmarked for fiscal 2020.

The package would rise to 25 trillion yen ($230 billion) when private-sector and other spending are included, sources have told Reuters.

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

