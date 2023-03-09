Japan to acquire first stake in heavy rare-earth elements industry to reduce reliance on China

Japan is acquiring its first stake in heavy rare-earth elements in an attempt to reduce its reliance on China. Japanese trading house Sojitz and the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC) are going to invest nearly 200 million Australian dollars ($134.7 million) in Australia’s Lynas Rare Earths. The investment will be done by the end of March via Japan Australia Rare Earths, a joint venture formed by the two Japanese entities. Sojitz was notified about this development by Nikkei Asia on Tuesday. The rare-earth elements are crucial for magnets which are used in electric vehicle motors, and China is their top producer globally. Rare-earth used to be produced by the US and other nations, but China built a global monopoly via an integrated system that conducts the entire process from mining to refining.

As per the deal, Lynas is going to provide Japan with up to 65 per cent of the dysprosium and terbium, produced at the Mount Weld mine in Western Australia. This is going to cover around 30 per cent of domestic Japanese demand for heavy rare-earth, as per the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) of Japan. Lynas is planning to begin mining within the next few years.

A Sojitz representative stated that the ore mined by Lynas is of high quality and that Japan’s operations are going to be cost-competitive with Chinese companies. However, the Australian supply is reportedly only going to be enough for around 30 per cent of domestic demand. This means that Japan will continue to depend on China for the remaining 70 per cent. JOGMEC is securing other supplies of heavy rare-earth in Namibia and other countries.

Dysprosium and terbium aid is increasing the heat resistance of powerful neodymium magnets, which are important for reducing the size of EV motors and wind turbines. The combined annual obtainment of both rare-earth by Japan is in hundreds of tonnes. Lynas is intending to transport rare-earth ore mined from Mount Weld outside the country. The separation and refining processes of rare-earth have been outsourced to Chinese corporations until now. But Lynas plans to supply Japan via a new supply chain that bypasses China.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.