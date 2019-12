Japan November factory output falls 0.9% month-on-month

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's factory output fell 0.9% in November, government data showed on Friday, slightly less than the median market forecast for a 1.4% fall.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to advance 2.8% in December and rise 2.5% in January, the data showed.

http://www.meti.go.jp/english/statistics/tyo/iip/index.html

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

