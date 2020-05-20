You are here:
Japan March core machinery orders fall 0.4% month-on-month - government

Business Reuters May 20, 2020 07:05:19 IST

Japan March core machinery orders fall 0.4% month-on-month - government

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell 0.4% in March from the month before, government data showed on Wednesday.

The fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with the median estimate of a 7.1% drop in a Reuters poll of economists.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those of ships and electricity, dropped 0.7% in March, versus a 9.5% decline seen by economists, the Cabinet Office data showed.

To view the full table, go to the Cabinet Office website at:

https://www.esri.cao.go.jp/jp/stat/juchu/2020/2003juchu.html

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: May 20, 2020 07:05:19 IST



