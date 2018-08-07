You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Japan June household spending falls for fifth straight month

Business Reuters Aug 07, 2018 07:05:46 IST

Japan June household spending falls for fifth straight month

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's household spending fell 1.2 percent in June from a year earlier, extending its annual declines for a fifth month, a sign the economy may lose support from domestic demand as escalating global trade tensions cloud the outlook for exports.

The figure comes ahead of Friday's release of second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data, which will likely show the economy expanded an annualised 1.4 percent after contracting in the previous quarter.

The decrease in household spending compared with a median market forecast of a 1.6 percent fall and followed a 3.9 percent drop in May, government data showed on Tuesday.

Private consumption has been a soft spot in the economy as slow wage growth prevents households from loosening their purse strings, in turn discouraging companies from hiking prices and keeping the Bank of Japan's 2 percent inflation target elusive.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sam Holmes)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 07:05 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores