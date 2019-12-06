You are here:
Japan household spending falls 5.1% year on year in October

Dec 06, 2019

Japan household spending falls 5.1% year on year in October

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese household spending fell 5.1% in October from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, compared with a median market forecast for a 3.0% decline.

To view the data on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications:

http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/kakei/index.htm

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Updated Date: Dec 06, 2019 06:05:38 IST

