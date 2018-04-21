You are here:
Japan has no immediate plan to bring U.S. tariffs to WTO

Business Reuters Apr 21, 2018 07:05:24 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Japan has no immediate plan to raise a trade dispute against U.S. steel and aluminium tariffs to the World Trade Organization, a senior Japanese finance ministry official said on Friday.

"For now, Japan will seek to gain the understanding of the United States that its steel exports don't threaten U.S. national security," the official told reporters.

Japan is the only major U.S. ally that did not receive exemptions from President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Updated Date: Apr 21, 2018 07:05 AM

