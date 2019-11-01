Japan financial minister Aso sees no need now for economic stimulus

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday he saw no need now to compile stimulus measures to support the economy.

Asked about a media report that the government was considering crafting a stimulus plan, Aso said: "I have not received instructions" from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

