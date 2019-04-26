Japan economy minister says forex wasn't a topic at U.S. trade talks: Jiji

(Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Thursday the topic of currencies did not come up during trade talks held over the last two weeks with his U.S. counterpart, Jiji news agency reported.

Motegi was speaking to reporters in Washington, D.C., after holding talks with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer ahead of a summit meeting on Friday between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Motegi also said there was no demand from the United States regarding auto import restrictions, and that the two sides did not have detailed discussions over agriculture and autos, Jiji said.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

