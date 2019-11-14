You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Japan economy grows 0.2% annualised in third-quarter, fourth straight quarter of expansion

Business Reuters Nov 14, 2019 06:06:41 IST

Japan economy grows 0.2% annualised in third-quarter, fourth straight quarter of expansion

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's economy expanded at an annualised pace of 0.2% in July-September, posting a fourth straight quarter of growth, government data showed on Thursday.

The preliminary reading for third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) undershot economists' median estimate of a 0.8% gain in a Reuters poll. It followed a revised 1.8% expansion in April-June.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis GDP rose 0.1%, smaller than the median forecast for 0.2% growth, the Cabinet Office data showed.

Private consumption, which makes up about 60% of the economy, grew 0.4% and capital spending rose 0.9%, while exports fell 0.7%.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: Nov 14, 2019 06:06:41 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores