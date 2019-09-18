Japan August exports drop 8.2% year/year: MOF

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's exports fell 8.2% in August from a year earlier, down for a ninth straight month, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday.

The result compared with a 10.9% decrease forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and followed a 1.5% drop in July.

Imports sank 12.0% in the year to August, versus the median estimate of a 11.2% decline.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 136.3 billion yen ($1.26 billion), against the median estimate of a 355.9 billion yen deficit.

