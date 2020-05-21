You are here:
Japan April exports fall 21.9% year/year - MOF

Business Reuters May 21, 2020 06:06:23 IST

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's exports fell 21.9% in April from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Thursday, in a sign the coronavirus pandemic is taking a heavy toll on the country's export-reliant economy.

That compared with a 22.7% fall seen by economists in a Reuters poll and followed an 11.7% drop in March.

Imports fell 7.2% in the year to April, versus the median estimate for a 12.9% decrease.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 930.4 billion yen ($8.65 billion), against the median estimate for a 560.0 billion yen deficit.

($1 = 107.5900 yen)

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Updated Date: May 21, 2020 06:06:23 IST



