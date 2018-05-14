404 Not Found

Not Found

The requested URL /ipad2/mobile-api/v3/getArticleRelatedPostsDemo.php was not found on this server.

">
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Japan Airlines to launch low-cost carrier ahead of 2020 Tokyo Olympics, to focus on Asian air hubs

Business IANS May 14, 2018 15:38:36 IST

Tokyo: Japan Airlines announced on Monday it will launch an international low-cost carrier business to be operational by 2020.

Japan's formerly state-owned flag carrier will focus on middle-distance flights between Narita International Airport and other Asian air hubs as well as connections to Europe and the Americas, Efe news reported citing a JAL statement issued on Monday.

The new low-cost airline will begin operations in the summer of 2020, coinciding with the Tokyo Olympics, an event Japan has used to boost its popularity as a tourist destination.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

JAL already has a minority stake in regional low-cost airline Jetstar and is now following in the steps of rival ANA, which in March announced the merger of its low-cost subsidiaries Peach Aviation and Vanilla Air in order to expand operations.

The new airline, the name of which is yet to be announced, will also operate domestic flights across Japan, a market where low-cost carriers are used by less than 10 percent of passengers -- a much lower market share compared to other Asian or European countries.


Updated Date: May 14, 2018 15:38 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores