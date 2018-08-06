Jaiprakash Power Q1 turnaround: Net profit of Rs 4 cr against loss of about Rs 19 crore in year ago period

New Delhi: Jaypee Group subsidiary Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JPVL) on Sunday announced a turnaround in performance in the first quarter ending in June to record a net profit of Rs 4 crore on a standalone basis.

In a statement here, the company said it had recorded a loss of about Rs 19 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

JPVL's revenue during the quarter under review increased 7.3 percent to Rs 1,090.13 crore, as against Rs 1,016.13 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), or operating income, during the April-June quarter at Rs 444 crore rose 19.6 percent over the Rs 371 crore in the same quarter last year.

Jaiprakash Power said it has not been able to service the lenders' dues regularly due to unsatisfactory operations and is currently engaged, alongwith its lenders, in formulating a revival plan in order to overcome financial stress.

Jaiprakash Power currently has an operational capacity of 2,220 MW, the statement added.