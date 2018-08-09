You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Jaiprakash Associates, Jaypee Infra shares drop after SC asks NCLT to deal with insolvency proceedings against group

Business Press Trust of India Aug 09, 2018 18:22:22 IST

New Delhi: Shares of Jaiprakash Associates and Jaypee Infratech plunged up to 5 percent on Thursday after the Supreme Court asked the National Company Law Tribunal, Allahabad, to deal with insolvency proceedings against the group.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

The scrip of Jaiprakash Associates tumbled 5.15 percent to close at Rs 14.19 on BSE. During the day, it plunged 9.75 percent to Rs 13.50.

Shares of Jaypee Infratech also went down by 4.90 percent to end at Rs 4.66, its lower circuit limit, on the BSE.

In a setback to the Jaypee group, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the NCLT, Allahabad, to deal with insolvency proceedings against Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL) and barred the group or its promoters from participating in the fresh bidding process.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said the limitation period of 180 days to conclude the insolvency proceedings will commence from Thursday.

The top court also allowed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to direct the banks to initiate separate insolvency proceedings against JIL's holding company Jaiprakash Associate Limited (JAL).


Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 18:22 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






Super Cool News Apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores