You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Ivanka Trump thanks 'mentor' Indra Nooyi, lauds PepsiCo chief's commitment to social issues

Business Press Trust of India Aug 08, 2018 14:09:07 IST

New York: An adviser to her father President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump has said that Indra Nooyi has been her mentor and inspiration as she expressed her gratitude for the outgoing PepsiCo chief's passionate engagement on various social issues.

Ivanka said she is "deeply grateful" for Nooyi's friendship and thanked the Chennai-born executive for her "passionate engagement on issues that benefit the people of this country, and beyond."

In 2016, Nooyi had joined a 19-person Strategic and Policy Forum created by then President-elect Trump as he prepared his economic agenda for the US. However, the forum disbanded in August 2017 in the wake of Trump's confrontational response to a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

PepsiCo's Board of Directors unanimously elected Ramon Laguarta, 54, to succeed Nooyi, 62, as Chief Executive Officer.

Nooyi will step down on 3 October after 24 years with the company, the last 12 as CEO. She will remain Chairman until early 2019 to ensure a smooth and seamless transition.


Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 14:09 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






Being #SelfMade is never giving up



Top Stories




Cricket Scores