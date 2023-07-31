ITR filing last date today: 26.74 lakh income tax return filed till 4 pm

On the last day of filing of income tax returns (ITR), 26.74 lakh ITRs have been filed upto 4 pm.

According to an update by the I-T department, 3.84 lakh ITRs have been filed in the last one hour.

“6.13 crore #ITRs have been filed till yesterday (30th July). 26.74 lakh ITRs have been filed upto 4 pm today (31st July) and 3.84 lakh ITRs have been filed in the last 1 hour,” Income Tax India tweeted on Monday.

Monday, 31 July, is the last day to file ITR for the financial year 2022-23.

If you are a salaried individual and still not have filed ITR, here's a quick step on how to do it.

How to file ITR online?

Step 1: Go to the official website - incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal

Step 2: Provide your PAN card details

Step 3: Click on ‘e-file’ and choose 2022-23 as ‘Assessment year’

Step 4: Select ITR -1 or ITR-4 depending on your annual income, status and other details

Step 5: Select your reason for filing the return and validate your pre-filled information

Step 6: Update your ITR details by uploading the relevant documents

Step 7: Confirm your details and click on verify and then submit. This may take a few minutes

Step 8: Select the appropriate verification option under the ‘Taxes Paid and Verification’ tab.

If you are hoping that the Government may last minute extend the deadline, then you should know that the Centre has recently clarified that it is not contemplating any extension of the due date, i.e. 31 July for taxpayers whose accounts don’t need to be audited.

What if you fail to file ITR on last date?

If you miss to file your ITR before the deadline, you can file a belated ITR. However, you would be required to pay the penalty for late filing.

The last date to file a belated ITR for FY 2022-23 (AY 2023-24) is 31 December, 2023.

Fine for late filing of ITR

A maximum penalty of Rs 5,000 will be levied if a taxpayer who files ITR after the due date. The maximum penalty for filing a belated ITR is Rs 1,000 for individuals whose total income does not exceed Rs 5 lakh in a fiscal year.