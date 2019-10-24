ITC Q2 net profit up 37% to Rs 4,174 cr; net sales rise 6% to Rs 12,759 cr

New Delhi: FMCG major ITC on Thursday reported a 37.06 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,173.72 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September.

#2QWithCNBCTVB18 | ITC Q2 earnings come higher on all fronts on a yearly basis pic.twitter.com/ciNpLhFRSl — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) October 24, 2019

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,045.07 crore in July-September quarter a year ago, ITC said in a regulatory filing.

Its net sales rose 6.16 percent to Rs 12,759.44 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 12,018.61 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total expenses rose 4 percent to Rs 8,455.16 crore in July-September from Rs 8,129.19 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of ITC on Thursday closed 0.82 percent lower at Rs 248.95 apiece on the BSE.

