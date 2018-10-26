ITC Q2 net profit up 12% at Rs 2,955 cr, revenue from operations grows 15.5% to Rs 11,272 cr

New Delhi: Diversified group ITC on Friday reported 11.92 percent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 2,954.67 crore for the quarter ended 30 September, 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,639.84 crore in the second quarter of 2017-18, ITC said in BSE filing.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 11,272.51 crore as compared to Rs 9,763.92 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of ITC were trading at Rs 278.50 per scrip on BSE, down 3.05 percent from the previous close.