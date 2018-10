BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday he believed there was no room for changing the Italian draft budget for 2019.

"We have prepared (the budget) very carefully. Therefore I think there is no room for change," Conte told reporters before a European Union summit in Brussels.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)

