Italy to track jobs impact of Auchan's sale of Italian assets

Business Reuters May 29, 2019 00:08:35 IST

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy said on Tuesday it would be tracking the impact on jobs of the planned sale by French supermarket group Auchan Retail of its Italian operations to cooperative retailer Conad.

"It is crucial to monitor all the employment aspects, indicate the timing of the deal and its aims," Industry Ministry official Giorgio Sorial said in a statement.

Earlier this month Auchan said it had agreed to sell almost all the activities of its loss-making Auchan Retail Italia arm to Italy's Conad.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)

Updated Date: May 29, 2019 00:08:35 IST

