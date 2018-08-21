IT services major HCL Technologies shareholders approve Rs 4,000 cr buyback offer

New Delhi: IT services major HCL Technologies on Tuesday said its shareholders have approved a proposal to buyback shares worth Rs 4,000 crore.
In a BSE filing, HCL Technologies said 99.59 percent shareholders had voted in favour of the proposal.
In July, HCL Technologies had announced a Rs 4,000 crore buyback programme for FY19 at a price of Rs 1,100 per equity share.
The buyback is part of the company's strategy to return more than 50 percent of the company's net income to the shareholders.
In a separate filing, the company said it has launched HCL Turbo -- an artificial intelligence (Al)-based, end-to-end testing automation platform, aimed at communication service providers.
Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 13:10 PM
Also Watch
Social Media Star: India’s top lifestyle bloggers share their trade secrets on the latest episode
-
Friday, July 27, 2018
First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
-
Friday, August 10, 2018
It's a Wrap: Fanney Khan stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand in conversation with Parul Sharma
-
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Partition's real cost: Sonam Kalra revisits accounts of separation, loss in a spellbinding performance
-
Monday, August 13, 2018
Asian Games 2018: How Indian women's hockey team moved on from heartbreak at London World Cup
-
Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
-
Friday, August 10, 2018 It's a Wrap: Fanney Khan stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand in conversation with Parul Sharma
-
Wednesday, August 15, 2018 Partition's real cost: Sonam Kalra revisits accounts of separation, loss in a spellbinding performance
-
Monday, August 13, 2018 Asian Games 2018: How Indian women's hockey team moved on from heartbreak at London World Cup