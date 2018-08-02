You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

IT services firm Cognizant logs profit of $456 million in June quarter; beats analysts' estimates

Business Reuters Aug 02, 2018 17:39:22 IST

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp topped analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, as clients in the healthcare and financial industries spent more for its services.

The company has been investing heavily in its digital services amid a tight cap on spending from its clients. Cognizant gets the largest chunk of its revenue from financial services and healthcare clients.

Cognizant. Pic courtesy: Reuters.

Cognizant. Pic courtesy: Reuters.

Revenue from its financial services sector, which accounts for more than a third of its total revenue, rose 4.5 percent, while revenue from healthcare services rose 10.1 percent in the second quarter.

Cognizant said it expected current-quarter revenue to be between $4.06 billion to $4.10 billion, below analysts’ average estimate of $4.12 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Teaneck, New Jersey-based company said net income fell to $456 million, or 78 cents per share, in the second quarter ended 30 June from $470 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.19 per share.

Revenue rose to $4.01 billion from $3.67 billion. Analysts on average had expected profit of $1.10 per share and revenue of $4.03 billion, according to Thomson Reuters


Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 17:39 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores