You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

IT companies to boost hiring in April-September period post last year's relaxed pace, says survey

Business PTI May 08, 2018 18:29:01 IST

New Delhi: Hiring plans of the Indian IT companies will edge up during the April-September period as labour market outlook is optimistic, says a survey.

Indian IT employers will continue to be net hirers in the next two quarters, according to the IT employment outlook survey conducted by Experis IT – ManpowerGroup India.

The survey of Indian IT employers across India indicates that IT hiring intentions will edge up for the period April-September 2018, it said.

Labour market outlook is quite optimistic and therefore, IT professionals can expect reasonable opportunities, the survey said.

“Our research findings clearly indicate the intention towards recruiting millennials for the new age technology disruption that the world is seeing today. With the rapid pace of technology adoption, organizations need pre-trained agile workforce that is productive from day one.

Representational image. Agencies

Representational image. Agencies

"There remains a significant skill gap between the desired and the actual hands-on IT professionals, lack of available skillsets being the major roadblock," said Manmeet Singh, President, Experis, ManpowerGroup India.

Indian IT employers express an upturn in their hiring intentions as they turn the corner post last year's relaxed phase. The survey has reported a positive net employment outlook of over 52 percent for the period April – September 2018.

Major hiring is expected to happen for the junior and mid-level while contemplating minimal jobs in the senior slab, the survey said.

"With bullish hiring sentiments for the upcoming two quarters, the Indian IT companies are changing their core strategy with the vision to get new blood and fresh ideas in the technology ecosystem," it added.

Majority of the employers said they want trained freshers in the system, most companies will secure at least 5 percent of their jobs for trained IT grads.

While most of the companies are now looking for that fresh talent in the market that is up-skilled already with the latest technologies and is ready to hit the ground, a lot of companies still want candidates with 1-2 years of experience, the Experis survey said. with more than 100 employees reported highest hiring intention for the upcoming 6 months with a net employment outlook of over 27 percent.

The IT companies contribute substantially to employment in India as the industry has an ever growing set of start-ups (5,000-5,200) and many of these are working on very niche technologies – AI, blockchain, robotics, among others.


Updated Date: May 08, 2018 18:29 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win clash



Top Stories




Cricket Scores