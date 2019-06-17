IT and software continue to be top job creators in May; customer service moves down to fifth position: Report

Mumbai: IT and software continued to remain number one in job creator in the country during May followed by the manufacturing industry compared to the same month last year, according to a report.

Job portal Shine.com found that IT and software showed maximum growth during May.

The report is based on data on Shine.com platform in May 2019 comparing it with data in May 2018.

Further, it revealed that customer service, which topped the list in May 2018, has shifted down to the fifth position on the top 10 list.

The quality and testing sector has entered the top five for the first time since May 2018.

BPO and call centre industry that was at the third position on the list in May 2018, has dropped out of the top 5 job-creators' list.

Telecom and ISP has found itself on the top 10 list, registering stellar growth since 2018, it said.

Though still growing, the aviation industry has witnessed a significant slowdown and is now at the 10th position on the list.

Other industries that have retained top positions include recruitment, education and training and BFSI, it added.

"The jobs landscape is booming on the back of technological disruption across all sectors. It is heartening to see the substantial growth of key industries such as IT and software, manufacturing and quality and testing. Tier II cities like Pune have also shown considerable job growth making it evident that industry development is underway across all major sectors and geographies," Shine.com said head brand and growth marketing, Neha Kaul added.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.