Isuzu Motors to hike prices of D-MAX Pick-ups by up to Rs 50,000 from September

New Delhi: Isuzu Motors India on Wednesday said it will hike prices of its D-MAX Pick-ups by up to Rs 50,000 from next month to partially offset the impact of increasing input and distribution costs.

The price increase is expected to be about 2-3 percent across the commercial variants - D-MAX Regular Cab and D-MAX S-CAB and the lifestyle and adventure Pick-up – D-MAX V-Cross, the company said in a statement.

It will translate into price increase in the range of Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 (ex-showroom) depending on the variant, it added.

The D-Max price range is currently between Rs 7.1 lakh and Rs 15.82 lakh.

"The increase in price is due to the increasing input and distribution costs," the company said.

Last week, Maruti Suzuki India hiked prices of its vehicles by up to Rs 6,100 to partially offset the increase in commodity and distribution costs and adverse foreign exchange rates.

Other companies such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors and Honda Cars India have also announced price hikes from this month, citing rising input costs.

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz announced that it would hike prices of its vehicles across models by up to 4 percent from September.