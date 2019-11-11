Is fall in equity mutual funds inflow a reason for worry, it’s time to focus on economy; read this and more on Moneycontrol Pro

Finally, some great news! India’s fastest-growing financial subscriptions service, Moneycontrol Pro, is available both on the website and mobile apps.

Is the fall in equity mutual funds inflow a reason for worry?

Data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) show that inflows into equity mutual funds were at their lowest levels in four months in October 2019. Strangely enough, this has happened at a time when the markets were touching new highs despite the economy going through one of its worst phases in recent times. Does it imply that the mutual fund investor missed the bus, or are they reading something that most professional fund managers have missed? Read more.

The Ram Janmabhoomi chapter closes and it’s time to focus on the economy

Twenty-seven years after the Babri Masjid was brought down, the dominant narrative is that the faith of the Hindu majority demands that a Ram temple be built at Ayodhya. The proof is that almost all the major political parties, including the Congress, have bought into that narrative. Is the chapter closed then? Is the lack of triumphalism among the leaders of the ruling party and the Sangh Parivar a sign that their agenda has been fulfilled, now that the Ram temple and the scrapping of Article 370 are done with? That is what most people are hoping for, so that the government can now focus on bread and butter issues. Read more.

Son cracks the whip after WeWork debacle

The WeWork debacle was not just a wake-up call for SoftBank and the companies it has invested in but has also changed how Masayoshi Son runs his technology investment firm. Just 10 days after WeWork called off its much-hyped IPO, Son met privately with founders of SoftBank investees at the five-star Langham resort and sent across one clear message – ‘Your dreams had better be profitable’. The message to founders was to focus on profitability and governance, above everything else. What does this mean for Indian start-ups? Read more.

Alkyl Amines: Is it the right chemical for your portfolio?

Alkyl Amines reported yet another strong quarter led by volume growth, with utilisation reaching near optimum levels except for the effect on plants due to incidents of fire and floods. Additionally, what is encouraging is that the company remains positive on volume growth outlook in the near term and continues to focus on adding capacity across the amine value chain. Its shares have surged in the past few months, helped by strong operational execution leading to strong margins. This raises a question of how one should look at Alkyl Amines at its current levels. Read more.

How to safeguard your financial data

LifeHacks is a series that offers readers vital tips to help live, work — and play better. In the second installment, we suggest some basic safeguards that will help secure your money and financial data better. Read more.

Picks from our technical analysts

Motherson Sumi: Motherson Sumi is in a bullish trend and the stock is volatile ahead of its results later today. Click here for an options trading strategy.

Just Dial: Just Dial has triggered another bearish pattern following a bearish Anchor column (strong downtrend). Click here for a futures trading strategy.