IRCTC to make stock market debut today after raising Rs 645 cr; shares to be listed on BSE, NSE

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which recently concluded its Rs 645-crore initial public offering, will make its stock market debut today (14 October).

The shares will be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

"Effective from Monday, 14 October 2019, the equity shares of IRCTC Ltd shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities," BSE said in a circular.

The IPO, which was open for subscription between 30 September and 4 October, was subscribed 112 times at a price band of Rs 315-320 per share.

The category meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 108.79 times, non-institutional investors (NIIs) category witnessed a subscription of 354.52 times, while the same for retail investors stood at 14.65 times.

The issue comprised an offer-for-sale of 2.01 crore shares of the face value of Rs 10 each. Out of the total issue size, 1,60,000 equity shares are reserved for eligible employees.

The initial public offering (IPO) is in a price range of Rs 315-320 per share.

The issue comprises an offer-for-sale of 2.01 crore shares of face value of Rs 10 each. Out of the total issue size, 1,60,000 equity shares are reserved for eligible employees.

The offer is being managed by YES Securities (India), SBI Capital Markets and IDBI Capital Markets & Securities.

IRCTC is the only entity authorised by Indian Railways to provide catering services to railways, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India.

Overall, IRCTC has been the best PSU as well as the most successful IPO in the last two fiscals in terms of overall subscription where it leads in the QIB, NII and employee segments, marketmen said.

In retail category, RITES leads the PSU IPO league table.

--With PTI inputs