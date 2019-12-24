IRCTC revises food prices at railway stations across networks, standard meals to cost Rs 70; share jumps up to 4%

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has revised the prices of standard meals at all its static units (refreshment rooms, Jan Ahaars) across the Indian Railway network.

In a regulatory filing to the BSE, the IRCTC said that the new standard meal rate request has been examined by the Railway Board.

The notification of the revised menu and tariff of standard meals for Express/Mail trains sought clarification regarding applicability of the revised menu and tariff of standard meals on static units like refreshment rooms and Jan Ahaars.

Following the revision of the food prices, a passenger will be charged Rs 35 for vegetarian and Rs 45 for non-vegetarian breakfast, according to the regulatory filing.

Similarly, the rate of standard vegetarian lunch has been fixed at Rs 70 and Rs 120 for a non-vegetarian meal, the railway ministry circular said.

The railway ministry has asked the IRCTC and zonal railways to ensure that the price hike resulted in visible improvement in quality and hygiene of food being served at the railway stations. In order to achieve this objective, authorities will conduct intensive inspections.

The ministry makes it clear that the rate revision should not accrue any undue benefits to the service provider.

The circular of Ministry of Railways also said that all other instructions regarding menu of standard items, menu and tariff of Janta meals, and implementation of the same on other mail/express trains shall be applicable for static units also.

At 3.15 pm, the IRCTC share was trading 3 percent higher at Rs 890.40 on the BSE, while in intraday trade, the stock price surged 4 percent to Rs 900.

