IRCTC IPO oversubscribed 112 times; have you applied to this PSU? Here's how you can check your allotment status

The initial public offering of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) was a huge hit among investors as it got subscribed 111.91 times on the final day of bidding.

The Rs 645-crore IPO received bids for 225 crore shares against the total issue size of 2 crore scrips.

The category meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 108.79 times, non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 354.52 times and retail investors was subscribed 14.65 times, according to merchant banking sources.

Here's how you can check your allotment status.

Click on the link at ipo.alankit.com by entering your PAN or application number

To check specifics use either PAN, demat account number + client ID (DPID) number or your bid application number

The client ID is your portfolio identification number

The registrar of the IRCTC IPO, Alankit Assignments, will take care of share allotment and refund processing

The process is being overseen by Alankit Assignments, which is the registrar of IRCTC IPO. It will also deal with the refund process

The allotment is expected by the evening of 10 or 11 October

IRCTC shares are likely to get listed on both BSE and NSE on 14 October, Mint said quoting news reports. IRCTC shares are changing hands at a hefty premium in the grey market, indicating strong listing gains, the report said.

The initial public offering (IPO) is in a price range of Rs 315-320 per share.

The issue comprises an offer-for-sale of 2.01 crore shares of face value of Rs 10 each. Out of the total issue size, 1,60,000 equity shares are reserved for eligible employees.

The offer is being managed by YES Securities (India), SBI Capital Markets and IDBI Capital Markets & Securities.

IRCTC is the only entity authorised by Indian Railways to provide catering services to railways, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India.

Overall, IRCTC has been the best PSU as well as the most successful IPO in the last two fiscals in terms of overall subscription where it leads in the QIB, NII and employee segments, marketmen said.

In retail category, RITES leads the PSU IPO league table.

--With PTI inputs