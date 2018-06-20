Iranian oil minister says expects no agreement at OPEC

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Tuesday that he does not expect OPEC to reach an agreement when the oil producer group holds policy discussions this week.

"I don't think" there will be an agreement, Zanganeh told reporters.

He also lashed out at the U.S. administration, saying oil was not a political tool and that U.S. President Donald Trump's policies had caused high oil prices.

Oil ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meet on Friday in Vienna, followed by talks with non-OPEC oil producers on Saturday.

