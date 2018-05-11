Iran says U.S. exit from nuclear deal will not have any impact on its oil

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to quit a multinational nuclear deal would not affect Tehran's oil exports.

"Trump's decision will not have any impact on our oil export ... that era is history now," he told state television.

Trump announced the U.S. withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal on Tuesday and said he was preparing new sanctions against Iran.

