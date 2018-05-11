You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Iran says U.S. exit from nuclear deal will not have any impact on its oil

Business Reuters May 11, 2018 01:05:14 IST

Iran says U.S. exit from nuclear deal will not have any impact on its oil

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to quit a multinational nuclear deal would not affect Tehran's oil exports.

"Trump's decision will not have any impact on our oil export ... that era is history now," he told state television.

Trump announced the U.S. withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal on Tuesday and said he was preparing new sanctions against Iran.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 11, 2018 01:05 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders look to break losing streak against resurgent Mumbai Indians



Top Stories




Cricket Scores