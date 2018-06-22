Iran says doesn't think OPEC can reach deal

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Thursday he still believes OPEC cannot reach a compromise decision on raising oil output at its meeting the following day.

"I don’t think we can reach agreement," Zanganeh told reporters. "We firstly need to discuss and decide about the main issue inside OPEC. OPEC's decision is so important - after it we should coordinate everything with the Russians."

Zanganeh made the comment after leaving a joint OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial committee while other ministers remained inside OPEC headquarters in Vienna to continue talks.

Iran is usually not part of the committee, which groups Russia, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, Algeria and Venezuela.

(Reporting by OPEC Newsroom; Editing by Dale Hudson)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.