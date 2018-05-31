INX Media case: P Chidambaram will not appear before CBI today for questioning

New Delhi: Former Union minister P Chidambaram will not be appearing before the CBI today for questioning in connection with the INX Media corruption case, officials said.

However, the officials did not give any immediate reason but confirmed that he will not be coming today for questioning, a PTI report said.

In the INX Media case, the CBI had registered an FIR on 15 May last year against alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was finance minister.

Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram was also arrested in the matter for allegedly receiving funds to the tune of Rs 10 lakh in the case.

Earlier today, the Delhi High Court granted interim protection to Chidambaram from arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) till 3 July in the case.

The High Court has asked him to join questioning in the INX Media case as and when called by the CBI.

The other accused in the case include then INX Media Director Indrani Mukerjea and then INX News Director Peter Mukerjea.

The CBI on Wednesday summoned former Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media corruption case asking him to join the investigation today, the probe agency said, according to IANS.

Sources in the the Central Bureau of Investigation said Chidambaram had been asked to appear before the investigators at the agency's headquarters at south Delhi's Lodhi Road area.

The CBI's move comes as Chidambaram on Wednesday filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Delhi High Court for protection from arrest in the INX Media case, hours after a Delhi court extended to him interim protection from arrest in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

The CBI had on 28 February arrested Mr Chidambaram's son Karti in the INX Media case. Later, he was granted bail.

Karti is accused of taking money to facilitate Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to INX Media in 2007 when his father was the Finance Minister in the UPA government. The CBI registered an FIR in the case on 15 May last year.

The CBI has alleged that irregularities were committed in giving INX Media the clearance to receive Rs 305 crore in foreign investment. The CBI initially alleged that Karti had received Rs 10 lakh as bribe for facilitating the FIPB clearance.

