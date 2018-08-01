You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

INX Media case: Delhi High Court extends interim protection from arrest to P Chidambaram till 28 September

Business Press Trust of India Aug 01, 2018 12:02:10 IST

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday extended till September 28 the interim protection from arrest granted to senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on his pleas seeking anticipatory bail in the INX Media case.

The matter was mentioned before Justice A K Pathak, who asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a reply within four weeks. During the hearing, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told the court that it has already filed its reply in the case.

File image of Congress leader P Chidambaram. PTI

A file image of P Chidambaram. PTI

Senior advocates Dayan Krishnan, Pramod Kumar Dubey, Ramesh Gupta and Mohit Mathur appeared for Chidambaram. The matter will be heard on September 28.

The court had on 31 May granted interim protection from arrest to the former Union minister and had directed the ED not to take any coercive step against him in the INX Media money laundering case till 1 August. The high court had also extended the interim protection against arrest granted to Chidambaram in the CBI case.

Investigating agencies are probing the senior Congress leader's alleged role in the Rs 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal and the Rs 305-crore INX Media case. It was during his tenure as finance minister in the UPA-1 government that clearances from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) were given to the two ventures, in which alleged irregularities have been found.

In the INX Media case, the CBI had registered an FIR on 15 May last year, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance to the media group for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore, in 2007. Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard.


Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 12:02 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores