INX Media case: Delhi HC grants former Union minister P Chidambaram interim protection from arrest till 1 August

Business FP Staff Jul 25, 2018 13:04:40 IST

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted former Union minister P Chidambaram interim protection from arrest, till 1 August, in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) case related to INX Media.

The court directed Chidambaram to cooperate in the ED's probe and asked the senior Congress leader not to leave the country without the court's permission.

While opposing Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea, the ED, in the Delhi HC, said that "the son (Karti) was instrumental in getting illegal FIPB approvals with the concurrence and knowledge of the father," ANI reported. Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that Chidambaram was indulging in forum shopping by approaching different courts.

File image of Congress leader P Chidambaram. PTI

Chidambaram on Monday approached the high court seeking anticipatory bail in the ED's money laundering case related to INX Media. The petition was filed through advocates Pramod Kumar Dubey and Arshdeep Singh. Though no summons have ever been served to the former finance minister by the ED in this case, he fears arrest in view of the summons issued to him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the scheduled offence, the petition said.

The plea claimed that 72-year-old Chidambaram apprehends arrest because of the circumstances under which the ED has arrested chartered accountant S Bhaskararaman and the CBI arrested Karti Chidambaram.

Separately, on Monday, a trial court in New Delhi granted Chidambaram protection from arrest, till 7 August, in the Aircel-Maxis case, in which he and his son Karti have been named in the chargesheet filed by the CBI recently.

The Congress leader's alleged role is under the scanner of the investigating agencies probing the  INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore and the Rs 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal.

With inputs from PTI


