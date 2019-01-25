INX Media case: CBI, ED seek custodial interrogation of P Chidambaram; Cong leader's interim protection from arrest to continue

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate on Friday asserted before the Delhi High Court that custodial interrogation of Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram was required in the INX Media cases.

The submission was made before Justice Sunil Gaur who was hearing the plea of Chidambaram seeking anticipatory bail in the corruption and money laundering cases relating to the INX Media scandal.

The high court reserved its order and the interim protection from arrest granted to Chidambaram will continue till the decision is passed on his plea for anticipatory bail.

On January 7, the former Union finance minister had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the INX media money laundering case. Earlier, he was called on 19 December by the ED for questioning in connection with the same case.

Chidambaram's alleged role has come under the scanner of investigating agencies in connection with the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance of Rs 305 crore given to INX media - a venture promoted by former media baron Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani.

Last year, the ED had attached Karti, Chidambaram's son's properties collectively valued at Rs 54 crore. Besides his properties in India, properties in London, and Spain have been attached, too, media reports said.

The central probe agency issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for attachment of Indian assets in Kodaikanal and Ooty in Tamil Nadu and a flat in Delhi's Jorbagh.

Karti was arrested on 28 February by the CBI for allegedly taking money to facilitate the FIPB clearance to INX Media in 2007 when his father was the Union Finance Minister in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. Later, Karti was granted bail.

— With PTI inputs

