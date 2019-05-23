Investors' wealth zoom Rs 2.87 lakh cr as Sensex hits 40,000-mark for the first time ever

New Delhi: Investor wealth zoomed Rs 2.87 lakh crore in morning trade on Thursday led by a rally in the equity market where the BSE benchmark Sensex hit 40,000-mark for the first time ever.

The 30-share index zoomed over 900 points to hit an intra-day high of 40,012.35. During the trade, it hit an all-time high of 40,124.96, as early trends suggested a majority for the ruling NDA.

Following the jump in stocks, the market capitalisation of BSE listed companies rose sharply by Rs 2,87,028.8 crore to Rs 1,53,56,153.14 crore in early trade from Rs 1,50,69,124.34 crore on Wednesday.

From the Sensex pack, 25 scrips were trading with gains led by Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, L&T, SBI, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and RIL.

Nearly two hours into counting, television channels on Thursday showed India's ruling NDA leading in more than 300 seats with the BJP at 270-plus while the UPA hovered around the 100 mark.

