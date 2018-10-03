Investors' wealth plunges Rs 1.71 lakh cr as BSE benchmark Sensex tanked over 550 points

New Delhi: Investor wealth eroded by Rs 1.71 lakh crore Wednesday in tandem with a weak broader market where the BSE benchmark Sensex plunged over 550 points.

The BSE barometer plummeted 550.51 points, or 1.51 percent, to end at 35,975.63.

Led by the sharp loss in the equity market, the market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies plunged Rs 1,71,287.84 crore to Rs 1,43,71,351.05 crore.

The rupee breached the 73-mark for the first time to hit an all-time low of 73.41 (intra-day) against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, Brent crude oil neared $85 a barrel.

"Despite government's decisive move about IL&FS, the markets are under relentless pressure on the back of crude oil touching multi-year highs and the rupee making fresh all-time lows. The precarious positioning of international macros is simply not letting the pressure off the market.

"The last-man-standing industries such as large cap autos and IT have also started melting, almost leaving no place for markets to hide," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, Senior VP and Head of Research (Wealth), Centrum Broking.

In the Sensex pack, M&M was the biggest loser, tumbling 6.66 percent, followed by TCS dropping 4.14 percent.

From sectoral indices, the BSE auto index emerged the worst performer by declining 2.90 percent, followed by teck 2.38 percent and IT 2.23 percent.

In the broader market, the mid-cap index fell 1.47 percent, while small-cap index shed 0.40 percent.

Domestic markets were closed Tuesday on account of 'Gandhi Jayanti'.