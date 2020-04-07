You are here:
Investors' wealth jumps Rs 4.65 lakh cr in morning trade; stock markets bounced back after two days of fall

Business Press Trust of India Apr 07, 2020 15:10:50 IST

New Delhi: Investor wealth on Tuesday jumped Rs 4,65,715.85 crore in the morning trade as markets bounced back after two days of fall.

The Sensex gained 1,439.12 points to a high of 29,030.07 after resuming trading on Tuesday.

Following the rise in equities, the market capitalisation of the BSE-listed firms zoomed Rs 4,65,715.85 crore to Rs 1,13,32,438.81 crore.

Representational image. Reuters.

Equity markets were closed on Monday for ''Mahavir Jayanti''.

Heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd and HDFC Bank were the biggest contributor in the market rally, trading over 7 percent and 5 percent higher, respectively.

Bajaj Finance was the sole loser in the frontline 30-company pack.

The 30-share BSE barometer had plummeted 674.36 points or 2.39 percent to close at 27,590.95 on Friday.

Markets rose on Tuesday largely tracking recovery in global equities.

