Investors' wealth erodes by over Rs 2 lakh cr as stocks plummet on Indo-US trade war fears

New Delhi: Investor wealth eroded by over Rs 2 lakh crore on Monday after the BSE benchmark index tanked over 491 points following weak sentiments in the broader market.

The BSE Sensex plunged 491.28 points, or 1.25 percent, to close at 38,960.79 amid fears that India's retaliatory tariffs on US goods could open new trade war front.

Led by the selling in the equity market, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies dropped by Rs 2,00,258.81 crore to Rs 1,50,09,329.19 crore.

"The fear of defaults creating a contagion effect that could further enhance the liquidity crunch, escalation of tensions on the trade front and expensive valuations might have led to the culmination of Indian benchmarks," said Jateen Trivedi, Technical Research Analyst, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.

Concerns over the advancement of monsoon and geopolitical issues also played spoilsport for the market.

"Markets are currently facing headwinds from the both domestic and global front, citing delay in the arrival of monsoon, lingering geopolitical tension and rebound in the crude oil prices," Jayant Manglik, President - Retail Distribution, Religare Broking Ltd.

Jagannadham Thunuguntla, Sr VP and Head of Research (Wealth), Centrum Broking said, "Indian markets had a rough day, as the market has been finding it difficult to sustain at elevated levels on the back of muted corporate earnings, slow monsoon season, continuous corporate defaults and developing concerns of India-US trade disagreements."

All BSE sectoral indices ended with losses on Monday with metal, energy and oil and gas indices closing up to 3 percent lower.

From the 30-share pack, 27 scrips ended with losses, led by Tata Steel, Vedanta Ltd, Tata Motors and AXIS Bank Ltd.

At the BSE, 1,879 companies declined, while 685 advanced and 131 remained unchanged.

In the broader market, the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices also dropped up to 1.35 percent.

