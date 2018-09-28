Investors continue to dump NBFC, housing finance stocks tank up to 9% on persistent worries over liquidity constraints

New Delhi: Shares of NBFC and housing finance firms continued to witness selling pressure Friday, falling up to 9 percent on persistent worries over liquidity constraints.

The scrip of Indiabulls Housing Finance plunged 8.91 percent, Reliance Home Finance 8.43 percent, DHFL 5.08 percent, PNB Housing Finance 4.46 percent and LIC Housing Finance 1.14 percent on BSE.

Shares of Muthoot Capital Services fell 4.98 percent, Manappuram Finance 4.17 percent, Shriram City Union Finance 2.63 percent and Motilal Oswal Financial Services 0.25 percent.

Liquidity concerns in the NBFC space have hit investor sentiment of late, with shares of many of these companies tumbling sharply.

Shares of NBFC and housing finance firms continued to trade weak Thursday also, plunging up to 8.5 percent.

Housing finance and NBFC companies had dropped as much as 23.5 percent Tuesday, led by DHFL, on fears of a liquidity crisis.

These stocks fell in Monday's trading session as well.