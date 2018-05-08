You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Invest more in R&D, develop new markets to boost pharma exports: Commerce minister Suresh Prabhu

Business PTI May 08, 2018 15:38:52 IST

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu on Tuesday asked pharma firms to increase R&D investments and develop new markets to boost the exports.

He also called for finding ways to make healthcare more affordable to people by reducing costs.

Regions like Latin America and Africa hold huge export potential for Indian pharmaceutical products, Prabhu said here while inaugurating the international exhibition of pharma and healthcare (iPHEX) here.

"Make more investments in R&D activities so that the pipeline (for new medicines) do not get dry," he said, adding that research and development investments will domestic growth.

The government is taking steps to boost pharma exports such as seeking greater market access for India's products in countries like China.

Union commerce & industry minister Suresh Prabhu. AFP

Union commerce & industry minister Suresh Prabhu. AFP

"China has agreed to organise a round table meet with our regulators. This will help in addressing market penetration issues," he added.

In 2017-18, the country's pharma exports stood at about $17 billion.

He further said that increasing cost of healthcare is a global concern and the Indian industry needs to work on this area to overcome the challenge.

Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia said the market size of the global pharma industry is over $1 trillion and it holds huge potential for countries like India.

"We have to make healthcare affordable," she said.

S Eswara Reddy, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), said that they are taking steps to promote ease of doing business in the sector.

He informed that it has been decided to increase the validity of WHO (World Health Organisation) GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) certification to three years for two years currently.

The move would help reduce delay in the registration process and promote exports, he said, adding that applications are now processed and approved online.


Updated Date: May 08, 2018 15:38 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win clash



Top Stories




Cricket Scores