Interview: UK debt agency boss struck by gilt market calm in Brexit storm

LONDON (Reuters) - The head of Britain's debt agency said on Wednesday he was struck by the calm in the government bond market ahead of Brexit which remains scheduled to take place in just over a fortnight's time.

"The market is currently quiet and relatively benign," Robert Stheeman, chief executive of the Debt Management Office (DMO), told Reuters after publishing the agency's issuance plans for the 2019/20 financial year.

Prime Minister Theresa May lost a vote on her Brexit withdrawal agreement on Tuesday by a big margin and parliament will have a separate vote on Wednesday on whether the Britain should leave the European Union on March 29 without a deal.

"Each time there is any Brexit news, the market reaction always tends to be found in currency markets. Until now it's rarely been noticeable in fixed-income markets, in the gilt market," Stheeman said.

The DMO's plans for the 2019/20 financial year starting in April showed gilt issuance of 114.1 billion pounds ($150.8 billion), well below the median forecast of 123 billion pounds in a Reuters poll of primary dealers.

"If there was one message that we want to give, it is that this is a business-as-usual financing remit," Stheeman said.

Stheeman sounded relaxed on the number of Britain's primary dealers -- the banks entrusted by the government to create a more liquid market for its bonds.

They have decreased in number over the last few years, in part due to regulation introduced after the financial crisis that has made it costlier to act as a dealer.

"I'd like to think this is still very much a viable market for the primary dealers, our gilt-edged market makers, and one that they would want to remain involved in," Stheeman said.

On the prospect of the introduction of inflation-linked bonds tied to Britain's consumer prices index rather than the outdated retail prices index which is currently used, Stheeman said the DMO was keeping the option of a change under review.

Stheeman has previously warned of the risk of fragmenting the British linker market by introducing CPI-linked debt.

Earlier this month Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said it was better to think of the possible change as the start of a new market.

