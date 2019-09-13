Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi's brother Nehal Modi in Rs 14,000-cr PNB fraud case

The Interpol has now issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against UK jailed diamaintaire Nirav Modi's brother Nehal Modi. Nehal is a Belgian national. However, he is based out of New York City. He is allegedly accused of money laundering, officials said on Friday.

Nehal has been named in the chargesheet filed by the ED in the Rs 14,000-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam. He has been charged with destruction of evidence.

Nirav Modi is the main accused in the $2 billion PNB scam case.

Nehal Deepak Modi was born in Antwerp, Belgium and he knows English, Gujarati and Hindi, according to the RCN.

The request to law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest Nehal Deepak Modi came from the Enforcement Directorate.

#NewsAlert -- The Interpol has issued the notice against Nehal in connection with the alleged Rs 13,600 crore fraudulent bank transactions at the Punjab National Bank. https://t.co/BlgHRMzodU — News18.com (@news18dotcom) September 13, 2019

In its charge sheet, filed earlier this year, the ED had alleged that Nehal had attempted to influence, threaten and bribe employees and dummy directors of Nirav’s companies after the fraud was discovered, according to a report in Hindustan Times. Witnesses told ED that Nehal along with Nirav’s aide Mihir Bhansali had threatened employees to secrecy, the report said.

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are alleged to be the main perpetrators of India's biggest bank fraud that came to the fore last year.

Nirav Modi, who allegedly cheated state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) of nearly $2 billion, is in jail in London. His judicial custody ends on 19 September.