Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi: Fugitive diamantaire can be arrested by any member state now

New Delhi: The Interpol has issued a red corner notice (RCN) against fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi. A Red Corner Notice issued by Interpol urges its 192 member countries to detain or arrest an accused, who is wanted in a country person if spotted in their countries. After this, extradition or deportation proceedings can begin. The international agency was satisfied with the documents provided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is probing the $2 billion scam, sources said, PTI had reported earlier.

According to ANI, the Interpol has issued a RCN against Modi's brother Nishal Modi and his company's executive Subhash Parab.

The Interpol has listed "money laundering charges," levelled by Enforcement Directorate (ED), in the RCN, they said.

Modi along with his wife, brother, and uncle, all accused in the CBI First Information Reports (FIRs) in the case, had left the country in the first week of January, weeks before country's biggest banking scam surfaced.

Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi have refused to return India to join probe citing business and health reasons among others, they said.

The CBI had tried to track the movements of Nirav Modi through a diffusion notice issued through the Interpol on 15 February, but it had limited success as only the United Kingdom responded to the CBI request, they said.

Nirav Modi managed to travel across several countries even after information about his passport being revoked by the Indian government was flashed in the Interpol central database on 24 February, the CBI had earlier said.

"After the passport was revoked/cancelled by the External Affairs Ministry, we had updated this information in the diffusion notice. The information that Nirav Modi's passport has been revoked was provided in the Interpol central database, available to all the member countries, on February 24," CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal had said.

He had said that after the "diffusion" notice was issued by the Interpol on the request of the CBI, the agency followed it up with six countries where Nirav Modi was suspected to have fled. The agency requested these countries to share information about his whereabouts and movements.

The agency sent these reminders to the Interpol coordination agency of the United Kingdom on 25 April, 22 May, 24 May and 28 May.

Similar reminders were also sent to the agencies of the US, Singapore, Belgium, the UAE and France, they said.

The case pertains to cheating the state-run Punjab National Bank through the fraudulent issuance of Letters of Undertaking and Foreign Letters of Credit worth over USD 2 billion (about Rs 13,000 crore) by Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, both absconding since the first week of January.

-- With inputs from PTI