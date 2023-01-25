International Paper Co. recently announced that it has reached an agreement to withdraw a profitable Russian pulp business . Since Moscow invaded Ukraine in 2022, a number of Western companies have wrapped up their business which had a close connection with Russia. Following the announcement, IP has now become the most recent American company to do so. As stated by IP executives, they wanted to leave Russia as soon as the war started. But it has taken them almost a year to free the American forest products company from its ties to Russia’s Ilim Group.

IP revealed that it would sell its 50 percent stake in the Ilim Group to its Russian partners. These partners, led by Ilim chairman Zakhar Smushkin, have additionally expressed interest in purchasing IP’s $24 million stake in a similar corporate firm. Furthermore, IP plans to sell both that stake and any remaining ownership shares in Ilim.

Almost 15 years ago, IP made an investment in Ilim, a pulp and paper company with a government permit to log parts of Siberia and the western taiga, an area roughly the size of South Carolina. Ilim is the operator of three mills in Russia, one of which, in Bratsk, exports pulp to China to be used in manufacturing toilet paper and paper towels.

Although the business was daunting at the initial stage, Ilim quickly became quite successful. The nearly $720 million that IP invested in purchasing its stake in Ilim has now more than quadrupled. Ilim gave IP over $250 million in earnings or about 14 percent of the entire revenue of the business through the first three quarters of 2022. It also distributed $204 million in dividends to IP in March.

Investors and analysts have raised questions on whether IP will be able to continue paying dividends that entice investors to purchase its shares given the profit centre that Ilim became, particularly since IP’s primary business of producing cardboard packaging is slowing down after the pandemic. Even though IP executives declined to speak further on the transaction, they have stated that they are dedicated to maintaining the payout.

As reported by Wall Street Journal, IP is looking forward to cutting back on share repurchases, working capital, and mill investment to keep paying out dividends while also benefiting from substantially cheaper inputs like natural gas and used corrugated cardboard that it re-uses to manufacture new boxes.

