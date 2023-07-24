New UK online casinos are popping up left and right, and navigating among so many options until you find the ones worth joining can be overwhelming – which is why we’re here.

We’ve put together a list of the best new UK casinos primed and ready for new players and have gotten rid of anything that didn’t meet our standards.

PlayOJO sits at the top of the pile thanks to a diverse catalogue of games, a rollover-free welcome bonus, and tons of other player-friendly features.

As great as it is, we still recommend you take a look at all the latest online casinos in the UK we’ve found to see which one complements your playstyle the most.

Let’s dive in, shall we?

Best New UK Online Casinos

1. PlayOJO — Best New UK Online Casino Overall

18+ | First-time depositors only | Min. £10 | 50 10p bonus spins on Book of Dead | No wagering requirements | Full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

50 no-wager bonus spins

Over 3,000 slots and table games

Cashback with the OJOplus program

Live chat support

No minimum withdrawals

Cons:

Website elements sometimes break

PlayOJO is a fantastic new casino that is quickly leaving its mark in the UK.

It has swiftly become one of our favourite new online casinos thanks to a whole host of player-friendly features like cashback on every game, rollover free bonuses (every bonus), and so on.

If you’re looking for a casino that treats you like a person, this is a great place to start.

Welcome Bonus – 4.9/5

New players can make a deposit of £10 or more to get 50 bonus spins on the popular Book of Dead slot game with no wagering requirements attached.

You read that right. This means that every bit of winnings you get with these bonus spins is yours to keep. You can withdraw them right away or re-wager them if you so choose.

And that’s how it goes with every bonus (or Kicker, as they’re known on-site) at PlayOJO. No wagering requirements at all. When you combine this with the OJOplus program, which gives you cashback on every game you play, it simply doesn’t get any better.

Game Variety – 4.9/5

There is no shortage of exciting games at PlayOJO, either. With a library of over 3,000 online casino games from top providers like Pragmatic Play, Play’n Go, NetEnt, Evolution Gaming, and many more, it’s no wonder players all over the UK are coming to play.

We found a ton of popular slots like Valley of the Gods, Starburst, and Big Bass Bonanza alongside jackpot giants like Jackpot King’s King Kong Cash and Pine of Plinko Dream Drop.

On top of that, you’ll find a wide range of classic table games like high roller blackjack, European roulette, single and multi-hand video poker, and even a wide range of instant win scratch cards.

Combine all of that with over 100 live dealer casino games like Quantum Blackjack, Big Baller Monopoly, and Multi-bet Baccarat, and there’s something for pretty much every type of gambler.

Deposit Options – 4.8/5

PlayOJO lets players deposit with Visa and Mastercard debit cards, PayPal, Trustly, and ApplePay.

The whole process is painless, and we’re happy to see that PlayOJO doesn’t inflict players with any cumbersome minimum-withdrawal limits.

The minimum deposit is £10, and payouts via PayPal are generally processed and delivered within 12 hours once your account is verified.

>> Get 50 zero-wager bonus spins [PlayOJO]

2. Luckland — Best Bonuses of All the Newest Online Casinos in the UK

New players only. 18+. Min deposit £20. 40X wagering applies to match-up bonus. Offer valid for 1 week. 50 spins on Starburst – 40X wagering applies to spins. Full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

100% match bonus + 50 bonus spins

Over 1,000 casino games

Fantastic selection of promotions

Broad range of payment options

Also offers sports betting

Cons:

Regular table games are limited to blackjack and roulette

Our next pick, Luckland, is another new UK online casino site that is becoming quite popular, particularly among players looking to get a little more mileage out of their bonuses from week to week.

Welcome Bonus – 4.8/5

Luckland offers new players a generous 100% match bonus on their first deposit of up to £50. This bonus also comes with 50 extra spins on NetEnt’s well-loved slot game, Starburst.

Both the spin winnings and deposit match bonus come with a 40x wagering requirement, and players will have a full week to play through said requirements before losing them, which should be plenty of time for even casual bettors.

This bonus is just the beginning, too. There are a host of other bonuses available once you’re done with the welcome package. Daily bonus spins offers, three different weekly reload bonuses, and even more options for players – especially players interested in Luckland’s competitive odds on its sportsbook.

Game Variety – 4.7/5

Luckland doesn’t disappoint in the game department, either. We found over 1,000 slots and table games from some of the most trusted providers.

You’ll be able to enjoy Pragmatic Play’s Big Bass Bonanza and John Hunter & the Tomb of the Scarab Queen, as well as NetEnt’s Starburst and Red Tiger’s Dragons Cluster Buster. That’s just a fraction of the titles you’ll recognise right off the bat.

In the table game selection, you’ll find a wide variety of blackjack games, including Vegas Single Deck, Classic Blackjack, and multi-hand VIP. The casino’s real money roulette selection is similarly robust with several different Real Studios roulette games, 10 and 20p tables, American, European, and more.

Deposit Options – 4.8/5

We were impressed with the wide range of payment options available. In addition to the standard debit card deposit options, we found that players can load up their accounts via bank transfer, Trustly, PayPal, AstroPay, MuchBetter, Skrill, and Paysafecard.

Transactions are fast, and on the rare occasion there are transaction fees, they are very reasonable.

>> Get up to £50 in bonus funds + 50 spins on Starburst at Luckland

3. All British Casino — Best New UK Casino for Online Slots

Bonus for new players only | Maximum bonus is 100% up to £100 | Min. deposit is £20 | No max cash out | Wagering is 35x bonus | Maximum bet with an active bonus is £5 | Skrill & Neteller deposits excluded | Full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

100% match bonus up to £100

Over 1,500 slots and table games

Excellent selection of Slingo games

10% cashback

Cons:

Few deposit options available

Limited promotions after the welcome offer

One of the hottest styles of slots here in the UK is Slingo. It’s a beautiful combination of slots and bingo with all the best features of both.

If that sounds good to you and you’re on the hunt for a new UK casino, we recommend checking out All British Casino. Easily one of the best online casinos for UK players — it’s even in the name.

Welcome Bonus – 4.7/5

All British Casino offers new players a generous 100% match bonus on their first deposit of up to £100. This bonus has a £20 minimum deposit before it will activate, 35x wagering requirements, and no limit on the amount you can cash out from it.

You’ll also get a 10% cashback bonus as well, which will help take some of the hurt out of a run of bad luck. After that, there are not a lot of details about any other reload bonuses until after you’ve committed to the casino and signed up.

There are monthly reload bonuses, though. From what we’ve seen, they’re pretty decent, but we’d love something with a little more consistency.

Game Variety – 4.7/5

We were well impressed with All British Casino’s library of games. There are over 1,500 games from providers like Microgaming, Nolimit City, Spinomenal, and NetEnt. This will ensure you’ll have a broad range of some of the most talked-about slots and table games to choose from.

All British Casino also sorts them out into useful categories like Pub Slots, Video Slots, Slingo, and so on — with you being able to filter further by selecting what kinds of themes you want.

This makes finding the perfect game a breeze and was how we found the Slingo version of one of our favourite slots: Starburst. By combining classic 5-reel slot gameplay with a tricked-out bingo card, you wind up with a high RTP game that has some serious payout potential.

Deposit Options – 4.6/5

This casino accepts most of the standard payment methods like bank transfers, debit cards, Neteller, Skrill, Trustly, and Paysafecard. We were a little miffed to see that All British Casino doesn’t accept e-wallets like PayPal or Apple Pay, though.

The minimum deposit amount is fairly reasonable, as every option has a £10 minimum except for bank transfers, which require £30 at least.

>> Join All British Casino and get a 100% match up to £100

4. Slots Magic — Best New Casino in the UK for Progressive Jackpots

Automatically credited upon deposit. Cancellation can be requested. First Deposit Only. Min. deposit: £10, max. Bonus £50. Game: Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead, Spin Value: £0.10, Max Extra Spins:50. WR of 30x Deposit + Bonus amount and 60x Extra Spin winnings amount (only Slots count) within 30 days. Full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

100% match bonus up to £50

50 bonus spins on Book of Dead

Over 600 casino games available

New bonuses and offers every day

Cons:

Payout time is slower than some competitors

Support only available when logged in

We all like to dream big – and Slots Magic plays right into that fantasy. With over £14 million in jackpot prizes, this is one of our absolute favourite new online casinos in the UK for playing progressive jackpot slots.

Welcome Bonus – 4.6/5

New players will get a 100% match on their first deposit up to £50 plus 50 bonus spins on Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead.

The deposit match bonus comes with a very reasonable 30x wagering requirement, while the bonus spins have a stiffer 60x rollover on any spin winnings. To activate this bonus, just use the MAGIC bonus code when making your first deposit of £10 or more.

Once you’ve played through that, you’ll have access to a wealth of exciting bonuses, with new offers available each and every day, making it easy to keep your account topped up.

Game Variety – 4.6/5

While 600 slots and table games might not sound like a lot when compared to the first three new casinos we looked at, we think you’ll agree that there are plenty of fantastic titles available.

The entire catalogue is made up of games from premium providers like Yggdrasil, Relax Gaming, NetEnt, BigTime Gaming, and more, so you can feel comfortable knowing that there is not a single stinker in all 600+ games.

We were primarily impressed with the massive collection of progressive jackpot slots, including Dream Drop titles like Snake Arena, Temple Tumble 2, and so on. You’ll also find some of the Age of the Gods series of jackpot slots like God of Storms which, while not boasting jackpots as impressive as the Dream Drop games, still offer over £800k prizes.

And if you’re not sold on the jackpot games, you’ll still find plenty of great video slots, table games, and even a solid live dealer casino.

Deposit Options – 4.7/5

Slots Magic accepts a fairly decent array of payment methods, including debit cards like Visa, Mastercard, and Maestro, alongside Trustly, Neteller, Skrill, ecoPayz, bank transfers, Paysafecard, Sofort, and more.

The biggest issue we found is that sometimes payouts can take a little longer, with two days seeming to be on the fast end of things. A minor issue considering all the other great facets, but one worth noting.

>> Get a 100% match bonus plus 50 spins at Slots Magic

5. Red Kings — Best New UK Casino Online For Daily Tournaments

Automatically credited upon deposit. Cancellation can be requested. First Deposit Only. Max. Bonus £50. Maximum amount of Free Spins is 15. Game: Wolf Gold, Spin Value: £0.25. WR of 30x Deposit + Bonus amount and 60x Free Spin winnings amount (only Slots count) within 30 days. Full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

100% welcome bonus up to £50

Over 3,000 slots and table games

130+ live dealer tables

Exciting tournaments every day

Cons:

No downloadable mobile app

Information in the help centre feels a bit sparse

Rounding out our top 5 is Red Kings Casino. A fantastic online casino with a massive collection of slots and table games, excellent live dealer representation, and exciting daily tournaments giving you even more ways to win.

Welcome Bonus – 4.6/5

Use the CRK50 promo code to get a 100% match up to £50 plus 15 spins on Pragmatic Play’s Wolf Gold slot. Each spin is worth a whopping 25p each, which is 2.5 to 5 times as great as the average spin found with most other bonuses — which is very exciting.

The deposit bonus has 30x wagering requirements, while any winnings from those 15 bonus spins are going to be subject to a 60x rollover requirement. Be sure to play through the spins first, as they will become forfeit if you play through your deposit beforehand.

Game Variety – 4.7/5

Red Kings Casino is another powerhouse with over 3,000 games from an absolutely massive collection of software providers. So you’ll find everything from Sahara Riches Cash Collect to the Fluffy Favourites slot game, as well as a nice collection of classic table games like blackjack, baccarat, and roulette.

The live casino game selection is also fairly diverse, with over 130 games ranging from game show wheel games like Adventures Beyond Wonderland and Crazy Time to more conventional options like Baccarat Squeeze, Sic Bo Deluxe, and Andar Bahar — as well as quite a few other real money poker variants, which is always refreshing.

Speaking of poker, there are a ton of tournaments available, including daily freeroll tournaments and even exciting poker tournaments, keeping everything fresh and exciting.

Deposit Options – 4.6/5

Players can load up their accounts via debit card, Neteller, Paysafecard, Skrill, and Paypal.

There are other options available depending on your location, with each option having its own deposit and withdrawal limits. Overall, we would have liked to see more, but we were not upset by what was available.

>> Use the code CRK50 to get a 100% match bonus and 15 spins on Wolf Gold

How We Score the Newest UK Online Casino Sites

Welcome Bonus:

One of the driving forces behind deciding to move to brand new online casinos in the UK is the quality of their welcome bonus package.

Whether you’re looking for a small bonus with easy terms, or a massive welcome package requiring you to rewager several times before the bonus funds expire, we’ve only picked the best new casino bonuses for this list and have scored them accordingly.

Game Variety:

We’ve ensured every casino on this list has a wide range of exciting new slots, table games, and live dealer gambling options. We’ve ranked the casinos based not just on the size of their collection but diversity. Just because a brand-new casino has thousands of games doesn’t mean it’ll have the top score here — but it helps.

Deposit Options:

Finally, all the great games and bonuses don’t mean a thing if you can’t load up your account to play.

We’ve done what we could to ensure every one of these new online casinos offers a wide range of payment options to ensure you’ll find at least one that lets you deposit with your preferred method.

Why is PlayOJO the UK’s Best New Online Casino?

PlayOJO is one of the greatest additions to the UK online gambling scene, and it starts with its player-first philosophy. This new casino considers itself a casino run by players, for players — and given what we’ve seen, we’re inclined to agree.

It starts with PlayOJO’s waiving of all wagering requirements. This means that while the deposit bonuses are a little smaller than in some casinos, anything you win is yours to keep. There’s no need to wager your winnings over and over again.

In addition to that, you’ll find a lot of other great features and programs, including (but certainly not limited to) cash back on every game played, super low minimum payout amounts, friendly banking terms, and more.

Plus, with over 3,000 of the latest casino games, it’s not like you’re going to be bored at PlayOJO. Quite the opposite, in fact, as these games are supplied by several of the top providers in the industry.

Why Should I Play Casino Games at New Casino Sites UK?

Online casinos are the way to gamble these days, and with new casinos launching all the time — many of them with fresh new takes on what’s good and fun — it’s no surprise that more and more players are making the switch.

Here are a few of our favourite reasons for finding a new online casino during this industry boom:

Game Variety: Many of the new online casinos offer several hundred (if not thousands ) of exciting UK online slots and table games. This far outpaces not only the traditional brick-and-mortar casinos but also some of the older online casinos we’ve become familiar with.

Exciting Bonuses: One surefire way to get players in the door is by offering a generous welcome bonus. Whether you’re looking for bonus spins on slot games or massive deposit match bonuses – the newest online casinos in the UK do not disappoint.

Convenience: Modern UK casinos almost universally offer some of the best mobile compatibility we’ve seen. This makes it easy to enjoy your favourite games not just in the comfort of your own home but from any room in the house or even during your lunch break in the middle of the day.

All About the Newest UK Casinos Online

Is it safe to play at new UK casino sites?

It is perfectly safe to play at a new UK casino site so long as you stick with legitimate online casinos licensed by the UK Gambling Commission — like the ones listed in this article.

Before recommending a new online casino for UK players, we always make sure that it’s licensed by the UKGC and has industry-standard SSL encryption to protect your data.

Can I claim casino bonuses at the UK’s newest online casinos?

Yes, you can claim casino bonuses at new UK casino sites. In fact, new online casinos tend to offer much bigger bonuses to get UK players through their virtual door.

What payment methods are accepted at new UK casino sites?

There are several payment methods accepted at new casino sites in the UK, with the most common being debit cards, bank transfers, and e-wallets like PayPal and ApplePay.

Some casinos even accept alternative payment methods like gift cards and vouchers.

Last Look at the Top 5 Latest Online Casinos in the UK

PlayOJO: This new casino has a massive collection of casino games with cash back on every bet and no wagering requirements on any bonuses. Sign up today to get 50 bonus spins on Book of Dead with no wagering requirements. Full T&Cs apply.

Luckland: This casino offers over 1,000 top-quality slots and a decent variety of table games – on top of a stellar 3-tier weekly reload bonus. Sign up and get started with a 100% match and 50 spins on Starburst. Full T&Cs apply.

All British Casino: An instant classic with Brits, All British Casino offers a solid collection of games — especially when it comes to Slingo. New players will get a 100% match on their first deposit up to £100. Full T&Cs apply.

Slots Magic: With over £14 million in progressive jackpot prizes, Slots Magic positions itself as an excellent choice for those looking to spin for gold. Join today to get a 100% match welcome bonus with 50 spins on the Book of Dead slot. Full T&Cs apply.

Red Kings: If your competitive side includes a desire to dominate the competition in daily tournaments, Red Kings is the casino for you. Sign up today to explore over 3,000 slots and table games, and you’ll receive a 100% bonus plus 15 spins on Wolf Gold. Full T&Cs apply.

How To Get Started at New UK Casinos

Ready to play your favourite new casino games at one of the best new casinos in the UK?

Use this step-by-step guide to sign up with PlayOJO in order to enjoy rollover-free bonuses, cash-back offers, and a massive library of over 3,000 slots and table games. Signing up is easy and should only take a few minutes to do.

Step 1: Start the Registration Process

Visit the official PlayOJO casino site and click the “Join Now” button to begin.

Step 2: Create Your Account

Fill out the form with accurate information.

You’ll need to provide your name, date of birth, and so on. Next, you’ll be prompted to select a secret question and set any deposit limits you want.

Next, you’ll just have to agree to PlayOJO’s terms and conditions and submit the form.

Step 3: Claim the Bonus & Play

Once you’ve verified your account and are able to log in, make your way to the cashier section and select a payment method. From there, follow the instructions to make your first deposit and claim your welcome bonus.

Congratulations! You’re all set to enjoy some of the latest online casino games around!

Tips for Picking the Best New UK Casino for You

With new online casinos coming out all the time, picking the right one for you can seem rather daunting. To this end, we’ve put together a list of things to keep in mind while shopping around for a new UK casino to ensure you find the perfect fit for your play style.

Know what you want to play. Whether you’re a fan of specific slot titles like Big Bass Bonanza or Book of Dead, or you just need a good variety of live casino games at your disposal — it’s good to know that you’re going to have something worth your time.

Figure out your favourite style of bonus. Whether you want a big deposit match bonus, forgiving cash-back offers, or are just looking for a whole mess of bonus spins, there’s a bonus out there for you. Not all bonuses are created equal, however, and you can assume that the bigger the bonus, the stiffer the terms you’ll have to agree to.

How reliable is it? This is a big one, especially when looking for a new casino — regardless of whether it’s newly released or just new to you. We always stick with casinos that use games from trusted software providers and accept trusted payment methods.

It’s also worth doing an internet search to read a few customer reviews for each casino. This lets you see how other players – just like you – feel about the casino before you commit.

Still Not Sure Which Of the Newest UK Casinos Online is Best For You?

So maybe PlayOJO is not your cup of tea, even with its rollover-free bonuses and cashback on every game played. That’s okay, we are all looking for different things when it comes to joining new online casinos in the UK.

Hopefully, though, you’ve come away with a better understanding of what sort of new casinos are available to UK gamblers – as well as the knowledge on how to find the one best suited for you.

Regardless of where you decide to play, please remember to focus on having fun and to always wager responsibly.

