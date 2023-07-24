Playing keno online has never been easier in Australia – there are hundreds of sites offering this evergreen classic!

Of course, some Australian keno sites are much better than others, so we’ve made it our solemn duty to track down the ones offering generous bonuses and a stellar keno experience.

Casinonic sets the bar really high when it comes to playing online keno, but there are many other sites worth checking out as well.

Let’s dive in and review the best online keno sites in Australia!

Best Online Keno Sites in Australia

1. Casinonic – Best Online Keno Site in Australia Overall

Pros:

9 online keno variants

$5,000 welcome bonus package

Plenty of promotions to choose from

Hundreds of jackpot games on the side

Fully mobile-friendly

Cons:

Some geo-restrictions

Casinonic is the king of keno in Australia! This site offers a generous $5k welcome bonus, combined with about a dozen keno variants, some with 96% and higher payout rates!

Quality of Online Keno Games: 4.95/5

We’re looking at just under a dozen keno variants at Casinonic, and we like the broad range.

There’s classic keno, but there’s also French Keno, Super Keno, VIP Keno, and even Russian Keno (yes, it’s actually in Russian!).

Once you dig deeper, you can find gems like Book Of Keno, an interesting keno variant with an Aztec theme, boasting a higher-than-average payout rate of 96%.

Other Casino Games: 4.9/5

With an extensive library of more than 1,500 online casino games, Casinonic guarantees each user a unique gaming experience.

The website’s homepage showcases seven primary categories, including real money online pokies, table games, live casino games, jackpots, and more.

Pokie aficionados will have an abundance of options, with an impressive selection of over 1,500 titles. Meanwhile, the Blackjack section offers classic favourites alongside lesser-known games such as Super 7 and Pontoon.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.95/5

Get a warm greeting and access to a $5,000 welcome package by signing up for a new account on Casinonic. The initial deposit is matched up to $500, with 50% deposit bonuses of up to $500 on the 2nd through 10th deposits.

For high rollers depositing between $1,500 to $3,000, there’s a 30% match offer. Furthermore, players can reap benefits from exclusive email promotions and regular Friday and Tuesday boosts.

Banking Methods and Payout Speed: 4.9/5

Casinonic provides multiple payment methods, such as Mastercard, Visa, Skrill, ecoPayz, Flexepin, and other alternatives for players.

Additionally, players can utilise cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. The website’s customer support team is prompt and helpful, resolving inquiries proficiently with finesse. The chat box is available 24/7/365 to assist players.

2. Joe Fortune – Best Aussie-Themed Site to Play Keno Draw

Pros:

Classic Keno Draw game is available

150% match bonus up to $5,000

30 free spins for new players

100% Aussie vibe

Supports crypto currencies

Cons:

Limited live casino games

In addition to hosting a fine selection of keno games and online pokies, Joe Fortune is Aussie to the core.

Quality of Online Keno Games: 4.9/5

Straight from the Specialty Games section, you can access our favourite – Keno Draw!

Available in real-play and practice mode, the game requires players to pick 15 numbers from a pool of 80 numbers, with stakes starting as low as a single penny.

As the game begins, 20 numbers are randomly drawn. And the more winning numbers you score, the higher your potential winnings are – just like in Las Vegas!

Other Casino Games: 4.8/5

Joe Fortune offers an impressive selection of more than 300 pokies with above-average payouts, aside from keno.

Although the number of available online pokies is not vast, the rewards are undoubtedly satisfying! The options range from the classic Achilles Deluxe to the thrilling 777 Deluxe and even the daring A Night With Cleo – catering to everyone’s preferences.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.85/5

New players who join Joe Fortune Casino can benefit from a unique 3-tier bonus package, which may grant them up to $5,000 and 30 free spins.

The initial deposit entitles players to a 150% match bonus up to $2,000, with subsequent deposits earning 75% and 120% rewards.

Banking Methods and Payout Speed: 4.8/5

At Joe Fortune, clients relish a hassle-free banking process with various options, including cryptocurrencies and AUD transactions.

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts can credit their accounts with Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin SV (BSV), Litecoin (LTC), or Ethereum (ETH)

Credit card payments are also accepted but are subject to higher transaction fees. On the other hand, Visa users can avail themselves of the first withdrawal each month free from any additional charges.

3. Ignition – Best Online Keno Site in Australia for High Payouts

Pros:

Keno Draw is readily available

96% and higher RTP

Globally-renowned poker tournaments

On-site community forum adds transparency

$3,000 bonus on your initial deposit

Cons:

Average number of payment options

Ignition is often hailed for its poker tournaments, but many folks miss that this place has some of the highest payout rates in the industry. And yes, that applies to keno!

Quality of Online Keno Games: 4.8/5

Similarly to the previous entry, Joe Casino, Ignition offers the classic keno variant, the Keno Draw, under the Specialty Games menu.

The same rules apply, where 20 numbers are randomly drawn after players pick their selection of 15 out of 80 numbers available.

Ignition stands out with higher-than-average payout rates, exceeding 96% in the keno game.

Other Casino Games: 4.9/5

Ignition is a well-known platform for its exceptional poker games and tournaments. However, it also presents an extensive collection of slot machines worth exploring.

Additionally, for those not fans of the reels, the casino boasts several traditional table games to cater to their preferences.

One of the platform’s remarkable features is its live dealers, who operate on 35+ different channels. These professional croupiers enhance the overall casino experience and provide an authentic vibe.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.75/5

Newcomers who make their first cryptocurrency deposit at Ignition Casino can receive welcome bonuses of up to $3,000 with a 300% match rate. The promo is split into two even parts – $1,500 for poker and $1,500 for other casino games, mainly online pokies.

Fiat currency users have a lower maximum bonus cap of $2,000 with a match rate of a flat 100%. Ignition Casino also offers bonus options such as the “Bad Beat Bonus”, compensating up to $1,000 for unlucky losses.

And just by playing games at the website, you will receive Ignition Miles loyalty points. And the more points you round up, the better your perks will become.

Banking Methods and Payout Speed: 4.75/5

Ignition Casino offers multiple options for customers to fund their accounts, including banking cards, wire transfers, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Tether (USDT).

Payments via crypto are completed within an hour, while bank transfers may take up to a week to finalise.

Ignition Casino also provides a 24/7 support service and hosts a community forum. Nonetheless, contacting the support team can be a hassle as customers have to navigate through a long list of FAQs.

4. Bitstarz – Best Australian Keno Site for Crypto Players

Pros:

Solid selection of classic keno options

5 BTC welcome bonus with 180 free spins

Extra-fast withdrawals

Supports 10 cryptocurrencies

Cons:

Slight design issues

Average keno variety overall

If you want to play keno online using cryptocurrency, there is no better place to do it than Bitstarz!

Quality of Online Keno Games: 4.6/5

In the keno department, Bitstarz sticks to the classics, offering the traditional variant of the classic game that has garnered popularity among gambling fans.

Some folks wish for more variety, but if you’re fine sticking to the classics, this is the one!

Other Casino Games: 4.9/5

BitStarz Casino is acknowledged for its vast collection of games from trustworthy game developers, reaching over 4,500 titles..

This exceptional collection features classic slots and table games, provably fair games, and unique titles, such as the renowned Bitstarz Billions.

The Master of Starz jackpot alone routinely exceeds $200,000, making it one of the most lucrative Bitstarz exclusives!

For enthusiasts of live dealer games, BitStarz Casino provides a great variety of options by Evolution Gaming, although accessibility of such games could depend on the player’s geolocation.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.85/5

New players at Bitstarz can get up to 5 BTC and 180 free spins with their first crypto deposit. Aside from this welcome offer, you can grab other exciting promotions at this crypto casino.

Banking Methods and Payout Speed: 4.85/5

At BitStarz Casino, you can utilise ten different cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Dogecoin. You can also use Australian Dollars to buy crypto directly from the site.

It is advisable to select crypto due to the lack of fees involved. After submitting a withdrawal request, a player can expect their winnings to arrive in their digital wallet within 5-20 minutes.

The customer service team at BitStarz Casino is exceptional, as evidenced by their “Best Customer Support” accolade in both 2020 and 2022 – a truly impressive achievement!

5. Ricky Casino – Best Welcome Bonus of All Australian Online Keno Sites

Pros:

Up to $7,500 welcome bonus

Plenty of regular promotions to choose from

Extra-smooth on all mobile devices

4 keno variants

Cons:

Mediocre banking variety

If you like a casino with maximum bonus value for your initial deposits, look no further than Ricky Casino and its massive $7,500 welcome package (also including 550 free spins).

Quality of Online Keno Games: 4.5/5

We are looking at a neatly balanced selection of four keno variants at Ricky Casino. Nothing quite out of the ordinary, but still packed with a gem or two.

Specifically, you can play the classic variant of the game, Super Keno, the Candy Keno, or our favourite – the Amaterasu Keno, featuring a sweet Asian theme.

Other Casino Games: 4.7/5

We noticed an interesting slot game during our visit to Ricky Casino – The Book of Anime online slot game! Despite being a classic game, we were impressed by its high volatility and a noteworthy Return To Player rate of 97%.

Moreover, the variety of software studios available at Ricky Casino is exceptional, allowing players to choose from well-known games or discover new options from studios such as Wazdan.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.95/5

Experience an incredible welcome offer at Ricky Casino that new players wouldn’t want to pass up. Get up to $7,500 in bonus funds distributed over ten deposits and a whopping 550 bonus spins to enjoy on their vast slot collection.

Regular gamers can also enjoy up to 100% in match deposits every Monday, 200 bonus spins every Wednesday, and a 50% deposit bonus every Friday (capped at $300). Additionally, high rollers can receive an exclusive 30% deposit bonus of up to $1,500.

Banking Methods and Payout Speed: 4.65/5

Ricky Casino offers a modest selection of banking methods, comprising approximately half a dozen supported options.

Nevertheless, this repertoire encompasses essential alternatives like credit/debit cards and certain cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Litecoin. The usage of crypto payments entails meager fees and punctual payouts.

Ricky Casino grants on-call support for all inquiries via live chat or email, available 24/7.

How We Ranked the Best Online Keno Sites in Australia

Quality of Online Keno Games:

First and foremost, we assessed the quality of the online keno games offered by each casino. We took into account the graphics, gameplay, and software providers. We only included those that provide a seamless and enjoyable gaming experience.

Other Casino Games:

We also evaluated the other games available on each platform besides keno games. We wanted to ensure that players have access to a wide variety of options – including table games, online pokies, live games, etc. The more options available, the better.

Bonuses and Promos:

Bonuses and promotional offers are one of the aspects that make online gaming more appealing to players. We analysed the different offers casinos had for their players, including welcome bonuses, daily or weekly promotions, and VIP programs. We prioritised casinos that offer generous and sensible bonuses.

Banking Methods and Payout Speed:

We also considered the payment methods available and how fast withdrawals are processed. We looked for online keno casinos that offer a range of safe and secure payment options. We also audited the transaction turnaround time to ensure that players receive their winnings within a reasonable time frame.

Why Is Casinonic the Best Site to Play Keno Online in Australia?

If you are looking for an online casino that will offer you a thrilling gaming experience, Casinonic is the best Keno casino for you. Here are some reasons why.

About 10 keno variants : In addition to classic keno, which is readily available, you can also check out Russian Keno, VIP Keno, French Keno, and more at Casinonic. This means you enjoy different keno variations, all under one roof.

Massive $5,000 welcome bonus : Casinonic offers a generous welcome bonus that stands out from what new Australian online casinos offer. Its welcome bonus is up to $5,000, spread across the first ten deposits. With this bonus, you can play online keno games without risking your money.

Dozens of software providers : One thing that makes Casinonic the best online keno casino is the range of online casino software providers you can find there. From BGaming and Yggdrasil to some of the less-known studios, you will always find something that suits your preference.

Well over 100 jackpot slots : If you love playing jackpot slots, Casinonic is the casino for you. With well over 100 jackpot slots, some of them offering daily jackpots and others offering jackpot prize pools that reach seven figures, you will find the perfect game that can change your life forever.

Excellent support service : Casinonic understands players may face challenges and need help navigating the platform. That is why they offer an excellent customer support service.

Unlike other casinos, Casinonic offers an easy-to-reach support team via 24/7 live chat, which can be accessed from the bottom right corner of every page. Whether you have technical issues, deposit problems, or any other queries, the support team will help you resolve them in real-time.

Why Should I Play Keno Online in Australia?

Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the keno game, there are many benefits to using online casinos for playing keno. Here are some reasons why online casinos are a great choice for keno players in Australia.

More Game Variations: Unlike traditional land-based casinos, online casinos offer many keno variations, from classic keno to more exotic variants. This means you get to choose from various games, each with unique rules and payout tables. As a result, you can find the perfect game that matches your playing style and preferences.

Competitive Bonuses and Promotions: Online gambling sites offer competitive bonuses and promotions to players that boost their chances of winning big. These can range from welcome bonuses to deposit bonuses to daily promotions. By taking advantage of these bonuses, you can get more chances to play keno and win.

Access from Anywhere, Anytime: One of the most significant advantages of online casinos is that you can access them anywhere. You don’t have to worry about traveling to a brick-and-mortar casino or waiting for it to open. Instead, you can log in to your account from any device and start playing keno within seconds.

Enhanced Security: Online casinos have top-tier security measures to protect your personal and financial information from unauthorised access. You can rest assured that your data is safe and secure when playing keno online. With these extraordinary security measures, you can focus on the game without worrying about anything else.

Guide to Playing Keno Online for Australian Players

What Are the Best Online Keno Sites in Australia?

The best online casinos Aussie players can visit to play online keno are:

Casinonic is the best keno casino overall, Joe Fortune boasts the widest keno game variety (excellent online pokies, too), while Ignition offers the top payout rates.

Bitstarz is still the best crypto casino in the world, while Ricky Casino offers Aussie players the best welcome bonus in the industry.

How Does a Game of Online Keno Work?

Keno is a popular lottery-style game of chance played at casinos and bingo halls. Here’s how it works:

Players select a certain number of “spots” (or numbers) they think will be chosen in the game. In most cases, players can choose between 1 and 20 numbers.

The game begins as a set of 20 to 80 numbers is randomly drawn by the casino.

If a player’s chosen spots are among the winning numbers drawn by the casino, they win a prize. The potential winnings of any keno bet depend on how many spots a player chooses and how many of those spots were chosen in the game.

Some keno games offer side bets, such as guessing whether the first number chosen will be odd or even or picking a specific set of numbers.

Are Australian Online Keno Sites Safe?

Yes, all the online keno casinos listed in this guide are safe and legitimate. One way online gambling sites ensure fair gameplay is through the use of random number generator technology (RNG).

These computer programs generate a sequence of numbers that cannot be predicted, making the results of each game truly random.

Licensed online keno casinos are required by governing bodies to use RNGs to ensure that each game’s results are fair and unbiased. Additionally, these casinos undergo regular audits by third-party testing agencies to ensure that their RNGs are functioning correctly and generating truly random results.

Before playing at an online keno casino, you should check their website to see if they use RNGs and if third-party testing agencies audit them. This information can usually be found in the casino’s terms and conditions or their About Us page.

How To Tell if an Aussie Online Keno Site Is Legit?

There are several factors to consider when determining if an online keno casino is legit:

Licensing and regulation: Legitimate online casinos in Australia are licensed and regulated by reputable authorities such as Curacao eGaming. Look for their license and regulatory information on the casino’s website.

Security measures : Ensure the online casino uses encryption technology to protect your personal and financial information. You can usually find their security measures listed on their website.

Fairness and randomness : Legitimate online keno casinos use certified random number generators to ensure fair gameplay. Look for information about their Random Number Generator certification and independent auditing on the casino’s website.

Positive reviews: Check online reviews, forums, and articles like the one you’re reading right now to see what other players say about the online keno casino. If a casino has a lot of negative reviews, it’s probably best to avoid it.

Comparing the Top 5 Sites for Playing Keno Online in Australia

Casinonic: This top keno online site offers players a chance to win in about ten keno variants. New customers are eligible to claim up to $5,000 in bonus money.

Joe Fortune: The top option if you are looking for the widest variety of gaming options. New players are eligible for a 150% match deposit bonus with 30 free spins.

Ignition: The No. 1 pick if you’re looking for the highest-payout games. New players can receive up to $3,000 as part of the site’s first deposit bonus.

Bitstarz: The best crypto casino website in the world, offering top-tier keno variants as part of its catalogue of over 4,500 gambling games. The welcome bonus goes up to 5 BTC and includes 180 free spins.

Ricky Casino: The best welcome bonus available to Aussie gambling fans is up to $7,500 on your first 10 deposits plus a 550 free spins package.

How to Play Keno Online in Australia

To join an online gambling site and wager keno bets, you must follow these 3 steps and register your account. We’ll use our No. 1 keno site, Casinonic, as an example, but you can apply these steps to most keno gambling websites.

Register Your Casino Account

Visit Casinonic and click the “Create Account” button.

Fill out the registration form.

Accept the Terms & Conditions.

Submit the form by clicking “Sign Up”

Verify Your Account

You’ll receive an email from Casinonic (to the address you entered in Step 1).

Click the verification link inside the message.

Log in to your new Casinonic account.

Grab the Welcome Bonus and Play Keno

Enter the cashier section of your Casinonic account.

Set your payment preference and make the first deposit.

Claim your first deposit bonus.

Check out the casino lobby and play keno!

Tips and Tricks for Playing Keno Online

Playing keno online is an excellent way to spice up your gaming experience. But winning the game isn’t a piece of cake. Here are some tips and tricks to improve your odds at any keno draw.

Choose Fewer Numbers: Choosing fewer numbers might seem counterintuitive. However, the more numbers you pick, the lower your chances of winning. The best option is to stick to four to six numbers. This significantly increases your odds of hitting a winning combination.

Check the Payout Ratios: Different casinos offer varying keno payout ratios. Before playing, always check the payout ratios before playing to determine which casino offers the best payouts.

It’s not uncommon for some casinos to offer a payout ratio of up to 93%, while others offer as low as 75%. Ignition is known for its high RTP rates, for example.

Take Advantage of Bonuses and Promotions: Many online casinos offer bonuses and promotions that boost your chances of winning at keno. These bonuses come in various forms; some casinos offer a welcome bonus you can use to play keno, while others offer free tickets that you can use to try your luck.

Try Different Betting Combinations: As with any other game, keno requires experimentation. Don’t be afraid to try different betting combinations. You can also try betting on more than six numbers, especially when the payout ratios are right. The odds might not be in your favour, but a win is always possible.

Ready to Start Playing Keno Online in Australia?

Alright, time to play Keno! Casinonic is the best place to start. It’s the most popular keno casino available to Aussie players.

You can join the site today and enjoy about a dozen keno variants – not to mention the $5,000 welcome bonus package.

Other top-tier options include Ignition and its high payout rates, or Bitstarz – the best crypto keno website in the world!

Either way, gamble responsibly on whichever website you join, check out our FAQ, and have fun!