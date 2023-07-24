The best UK casino bonuses are an excellent addition to your online gambling experience, which is why we’ve taken it upon ourselves to list the most generous ones available right now.

Whether it’s a small deposit bonus with fair terms or a big welcome bonus you’re looking for – we’ve got the best you need right here.

Naming our top UK casino bonus wasn’t difficult. PlayOJO really manages to get ahead of the competition with its sans-wagering requirements policy on its 50 extra spins sign-up offer.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t other excellent UK bonus sites worth checking.

Ready to dive in and check them all out?

Best UK Casino Bonuses

Heads up about our links! Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues.

1. PlayOJO — Best UK Casino Bonus Overall

First deposit only. 50 Free Spins on Book of Dead slot. Free Spin valued at £0.10. 18+. No limit on winnings. Full T&Cs apply.

Bonus Details:

50 bonus spins

£10 minimum deposit

No wagering requirements

No limit on winnings

General Casino Features

PlayOJO sports a 4000+ strong casino games library that is diverse as much as it is entertaining. Across the board, you’ll find classic slot games, table games inspired by Las Vegas staples, and even bingo rooms for those of you that way inclined.

Bonus

PlayOJO’s main bonus is the 50 bonus spins available to new players. They are eligible for Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead and contain no wagering requirements. Bonus spins are valued at 0.10p.

Furthermore, every time you deposit with PlayOJO, you can opt into a ‘kicker’ that provides more bonus spins and also opportunities for other great perks and prizes.

If that wasn’t enough, PlayOJO’s philosophy on fairness extends to its superb cashback system in which you can gain money back for every game you play on the website. The amount you can earn varies between games, so make sure you check the details before playing.

>> 50 no-wager bonus spins [PlayOJO]

2. Luckland – Best UK Casino Deposit Bonus for Starburst

Terms and Conditions apply. New players only. 18+.Min deposit £20. 40x wagering applies to match up bonus. Offer valid for 1 week. 50 Spins on Starburst. 40x wagering applies to Spins. Full T&Cs apply.

Bonus Details:

£50 bonus

50 bonus spins on Starburst

£20 minimum deposit

General Casino Features

Luckland’s two for one platform of a casino and a sportsbook provides players with fantastic options whether they’re looking for a classic casino experience or for a punt on the week’s sporting action.

Bonus

The casino welcome bonus at Luckland offers £50 bonus funds plus 50 bonus spins. A minimum deposit of £20 applies. Bonus money expires after 21 days, and 40x wagering requirements apply across the board.

>> £50 bonus + 50 bonus spins [Luckland]

3. All British Casino – Best Cashback Bonus for UK Players

Welcome bonus for new players only. Maximum bonus is 100% up to £100. Min. deposit is £20. No max cash out. Wagering is 35x bonus. Maximum bet with an active bonus is £5. Eligibility is restricted for suspected abuse. Cashback is cash with no restrictions. Skrill & Neteller deposits excluded. Full T&Cs apply.

Bonus Details:

100% bonus up to £100

Permanent 10% cashback

Skrill & Neteller deposits excluded from bonus

Cashback has no wagering requirements

General Casino Features

All British Casino is a platform designed with a few things in mind, the first and foremost is British culture, and the latter is nostalgia. If you’re a sucker for both, you’ll find an excellent home at ABC, full of old-school pub slots galore.

Bonus

All British Casino has two main bonuses. The first provides £100 in bonus funds, and the second is a permanent 10% cashback.

The minimum deposit is £20, and the wagering requirements are set at 35x for the bonus funds. The Max bet is £5.

Surprisingly – in a good way – the 10% cashback holds no wagering requirements.

>> £100 bonus + 10% cashback [All British Casino]

4. Slots Magic – Top UK Online Casino Bonus for Slots

Automatically credited upon deposit. Cancellation can be requested. First Deposit Only. Max bonus £50. Maximum amount of Free Spins is 50. Game: Book of Dead, Spin Value: £0.10. WR of 30x Deposit + Bonus amount and 60x Free Spin winnings amount (only Slots count) within 30 days. Full T&Cs apply.

Bonus Details:

£50 extra spins for Book of Dead

£50 max bonus

Expires within 30 days

General Casino Features

It probably won’t strike you as too much of a surprise to know that Slots Magic is a website that deals most prominently with slot games and their various ‘spin’ offs; pardon the pun. Come here if you’re looking for a reely good time. We apologise.

Bonus

The Slots Magic welcome bonus provides £50 in bonus funds and 50 bonus spins on Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead. The spins are valued at 0.10p, and the wagering requirements are set at 30x. For the extra spins winnings, the rollover increases to 60x.

Elsewhere, randomly selected players are invited to play the ‘Prize Twister’ game, in which you can make a spin and win bonus funds, spins, and other perks and prizes.

>> Up to £50 sign-up bonus and 50 extra spins [Slots Magic]

5. Red Kings – Best UK Online Casino Bonus for Wolf Gold

Automatically credited upon deposit. Cancellation can be requested. First Deposit Only. Max. Bonus £50. Maximum amount of Free Spins is 15. Game: Wolf Gold, Spin Value: £0.25. WR of 30x Deposit + Bonus amount and 60x Free Spin winnings amount (only Slots count) within 30 days. Full T&Cs apply.

Bonus Details:

£50 bonus package

15 extra spins for Wolf Gold

Expires within 30 days

General Casino Features

Red Kings offers up a solid casino complete with a broad selection of live casino games. Play some Las Vegas classics with a live host or hit some classic slot games and go hunting for jackpots. The choice is yours.

Bonus

Red Kings’ welcome bonus offers £50 in bonus funds and 15 bonus spins on Wolf Gold. The bonus spins are valued at 0.25p, and the wagering requirements start at 30x for deposit and bonus funds and rise to 60x for the winnings generated from extra spins.

>> £50 sign-up offer + 15 spins on Wolf Gold [Red Kings]

6. Swift Casino – Double-Your-Deposit Bonus for UK Players

Automatically credited upon deposit. Cancellation can be requested. First Deposit Only. Max. Bonus £50. Maximum amount of Free Spins is 50. Game: Book of Dead, Spin Value: £0.10. WR of 30x Deposit + Bonus amount and 60x Free Spin winnings amount (only Slots count) within 30 days. Full T&Cs apply.

Bonus Details:

100% bonus up to £50

Bonus code: SWIFT

50 extra spins

Expires within 30 days

General Casino Features

Swift Casino’s modern and sleek design will have you feeling right at home wherever you’re playing, but it, without a doubt, manages to excel more as a platform for mobile gaming, with a superb app for both iOS and Android as well as a top selection of mobile compatible games.

Bonus

Swift Casino’s bonus offers up to £50 in bonus funds and 50 bonus spins. To claim it, you will need to place a qualifying deposit and use the code SWIFT.

Spins are valued at 0.10p, and the wagering requirements are set at 30x for the bonus funds. Your bonus spins winnings, however, will have a higher rollover of 60x.

>> Double your deposit up to £50 at Swift Casino

7. Casushi – Top UK Online Casino Bonus for Book of Dead

18+. New players only. Min £10 deposit & wager. Free spins on Book of Dead (30 spins on day 1, 10 on day 2, 10 on day 3) 1p coin size. 40x wagering applies. Max cash out £250. Bonus expiry 30 days. Bonus spins expiry 2 days. Game restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Bonus Details:

£50 max bonus

50 extra spins for Book of Dead

Max bonus cash out is £250

General Casino Features

Cashushi offers up a unique and vibrant design, seemingly blending the fun of online gambling with the deliciousness of sushi. It’s not a combination we’d ever expect, but thematically, it kinda works?

Anyways, the instant win games and drop & wins slots on offer will more than make up for it if you’re not charmed by the aesthetics.

Bonus

Cashushi’s welcome bonus is worth up to £50 in bonus funds and 50 bonus spins on Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead. The maximum cash out is £250, and the bonus money expires after 30 days. Wagering requirements are set at 30x, then rise to 60x for extra spins winnings.

>> £50 welcome bonus + 50 spins on Book of Dead [Casushi]

8. Yeti Casino – Most Generous Refund Casino Bonus for UK Players

New players only. No restrictions while playing with cash. Min. refund bonus is £10. Wagering on bonus is 60x. Bonus based on 1st deposit lost. Max bet with bonus is £5. Skrill and Neteller excluded. Full T&Cs apply.

Bonus Details:

Up to £111 refund bonus on first deposit

100 bonus spins on Book of Dead

Skrill and Neteller deposits excluded from bonus

General Casino Features

Yeti Casino delivers a solid casino and sportsbook experience and packs enough in to satisfy most UK players. Fans of Slingo will love the selection on offer in particular.

Bonus

Yeti Casino’s welcome bonus is a unique £111 refund bonus, as well as 100 bonus spins on Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead.

The wagering requirements are set at 60x, and the bonus is based on the first deposit lost. Skrill and Neteller are excluded, so keep this in mind if you use those e-wallets.

>> £111 refund bonus + 100 bonus spins [Yeti Casino]

9. Magic Red – Best Deposit Casino Bonus + Extra Spins in the UK

+18. New players only, Min deposit £20. Offer valid for 24 hrs, wagering requirement x35. Full T&Cs apply.

Bonus Details:

£25 welcome bonus

25 extra spins for Starburst

£20 minimum deposit

General Casino Features

Magic Red’s casino offers up some excellent live casino action, particularly in the form of its live blackjack games. For those of you wanting to play online blackjack or roulette with a real croupier, Magic Red may be a good place for you to settle in.

Bonus

Magic Red offers a £25 bonus and 25 bonus spins on Starburst. The minimum deposit to qualify is £20, and the wagering requirements are set at 35x.

Furthermore, if you like playing live casino games each weekend, Magic Red offers 10% cashback to all players on their live casino losses.

>> £25 bonus + 25 extra spins on Starburst [Magic Red]

10. Mr. Q – Top UK Casino SignUp Bonus Offers With No Rollover

First deposit only. Deposit & spend £10. Max 30 spins on Fishin Frenzy Jackpot King at 10p per spin. Spins credited upon spend of £10. Full T&Cs apply.

Bonus Details:

30 bonus spins

Each spin is worth 10p

Deposit and wager £10 to get the bonus

No wagering requirements

General Casino Features

Neat, unassuming, a ton of mobile-optimised online slot games – it’s true that MrQ has a lot going for it, and that’s before we even mention the quick withdrawals and 30 bonus spins on offer.

Bonus

Use the code FISHJK30 when making your initial deposit to score 30 Bonus Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy Jackpot King. To get these bonus spins, you will need first to wager those £10 or more that you deposited.

Bonus spins are valued at 0.10p, and they have no wagering requirements attached.

>> 30 bonus spins with no wagering requirements [MrQ]

How We Evaluated the Top UK Casino Bonuses

Size

We have the answer to the age-old question. Size doesn’t matter, folks. Well, at least when it comes to casino bonuses.

Sometimes a bigger number is good as some players enjoy being able to explore a casino and its various games using a juiced-up balance. Other players might enjoy a smaller bonus with fewer restrictions – which is why we included several of both types in this article.

Wagering Requirements

Ah, once again – those dastardly wagering requirements. It’s not really that complicated; the lower the number – the better.

We know some players enjoy the challenge of toppling a bonus to make it withdrawable once in a while, but in reality, we think most players will agree that having very low or no wagering requirements is infinitely preferable to having high amounts.

This is precisely why PlayOJO found its place at the top of our list.

General T&Cs

Alongside wagering requirements, there are also some other pesky T&Cs that are worth looking out for.

Ideally, we want to see longer expiry dates so players aren’t caught out. Lower minimum deposits so players with smaller budgets are able to participate and join in more often. There are other conditions that we may touch on in certain individual reviews.

Why is PlayOJO’s Deposit Bonus Considered the Best for UK Players?

PlayOJO’s philosophy and commitment to fairness make it unlike any other UK casino on the market. With that commitment comes a unique bonus system that puts it head and shoulders above its competitors in the market.

The most obvious reason PlayOJO’s bonus is ranked number one is due to the fact it has zero wagering requirements. Although wagering requirements have their place within the online casino industry in some instances, PlayOJO’s bravery in dumping them has seen them reap the rewards of becoming one of the fastest-growing online gambling platforms in the UK.

It’s not just a lack of wagering requirements that makes PlayOJO’s promotions better than others, though. Their system of ‘kickers’ means that every time you top up your account, you can choose from earning bonus spins or bonus bingo tickets.

Related: Best UK bingo sites

Every day, PlayOJO has a fresh set of ‘kickers’ ready for you to choose from, and of course – none of them are saddled with wagering requirements.

The final – and some might say proverbial cherry on top of PlayOJO’s casino bonus offers – is the PlayOJO+ system. Put simply, PlayOJO+ is a loyalty program in which all players are automatically enrolled. The more games you play, the more cashback you earn.

Oh, and that cashback that you accumulate? It’s ready for you whenever you want to withdraw or re-wager it since it has no wagering requirements. Feels good, doesn’t it?

What are the Best Games to Play with a UK Casino Bonus?

If you’re looking to clear the wagering requirements, then the best game to play is slots. They usually have a 100% game contribution, so you don’t have to worry about coming up short with your wagers.

Some of the instant-win games will also contribute 100%, while table games like blackjack and roulette usually contribute below 20% of all wagers towards the wagering requirements, so most players should avoid them while meeting the rollover.

Tips for Using the Best UK Online Casino Bonuses

When you find a generous bonus at a UK online casino, you might find yourself rushing to get it deposited, locked and loaded. But there’s some stuff you should know about before you go gung-ho into activating casino promotions. We’ve highlighted the most common gripes here.

Expiry Dates

Bonuses can and do expire. In fact, they expire at quite a speedy rate, so if you manage to find yourself a bonus that’s ready and valid – it’s in your best interests to use it as soon as possible. Don’t get caught out, make sure you check the terms and conditions and leave yourself enough time to use it.

Game Contributions

Not only do you have to do with wagering requirements, but the next boss up in bonus terms and conditions are game contributions.

This is a reference to how much a specific casino game counts towards wagering requirements. As a general rule of thumb, slot games usually count 100%. Live games, on the other hand, are usually 0%. The bottom line is, game contributions vary. It’s best to keep up with them as much as possible via terms and conditions to avoid any sunk costs.

Minimum Deposits

Most bonuses will have a minimum deposit attached to them before they become active. You’ll find this information usually in the first line or two of the terms and conditions, but if you’re ever in doubt, make sure you contact customer services for the platform you are using.

There’s nothing worse than expecting a bonus and then not getting one.

Payment Methods

Some payment methods are excluded from casino bonuses. Most of the time, it’s the usual suspects, which are e-wallets.

We’re not going to bore you with the details as to why that’s the case, it’s no doubt something to do with conflicting terms and conditions and being able to house multiple payment methods under one umbrella.

Just do yourself a favour if you like using one payment method for most sites – always check its eligible to be used with the bonus you want. Many UK online casinos won’t give you a bonus if you use Skrill or Neteller to deposit.

What is a Bonus Wagering Requirement?

What exactly is a bonus wagering requirement, and why is it so important? Allow us to explain.

Wagering requirements are the number of times (set by the casino) that you have to play through bonus funds before they become eligible for withdrawal. For example, if you claim a bonus of $10 that comes with a wagering requirement of 10x, you would need to make $100 worth of bets ($10 x 10) before you can withdraw any winnings accumulated from the bonus.

Naturally, that means the lower the wagering requirements, the better, while the higher they are, the more prohibitive and less likely you’ll be able to profit from a bonus. These terms and conditions are in place to protect UK casino bonus sites from abuse and non-players.

However, as casinos like PlayOJO have shown, this doesn’t always have to be the case. There is a clear way that casinos can deliver an exceptional bonus experience without having to tie players down to often unfair terms and conditions, and we hope to see more operators take the lead with this in future.

Guide to the Best Casino Bonuses for UK Players

What Types of Online Casino Bonus are Available for UK Players?

There are many types of casino bonuses available for UK players – we’ve listed some of the most popular you may find below:

Welcome Bonus – given as an incentive to sign up; usually includes bonus funds and spins

Deposit Bonuses – a bonus that you get when you deposit

Cashback Bonuses – a bonus that provides cashback on players’ losses

Bonus Spins – spins that are awarded on eligible slot games at a certain value

Do UK Casino Bonuses and Bonus Funds Expire?

Yes, UK casino deposit match bonus offers do expire. Always check the terms and conditions if you don’t see the expiry immediately listed.

Most online casinos in the UK will give you 15-30 days to use your bonus, but it’s always worth checking since some extra spins offers expire within 3 days.

What’s the Max Bet I Can Use with an Online Casino Bonus UK?

The max bet you can use with a casino bonus differs depending on the casino you are playing at.

However, most of the time, the maximum bet you can place with an active bonus will be lower than £10.

What are the Best Casino Bonus Sites in the UK?

The best casino bonus sites in the UK include PlayOJO and Luckland. PlayOJO is the undisputed winner because all of its bonuses come with no wagering requirements.

Comparison of the Top 10 UK Online Casino Bonuses

Related: Casino bonuses for Australian players

How to Sign Up & Claim a Casino Bonus in the UK

Step 1 – Register at PlayOJO

Click here to visit PlayOJO

Click Play Now

Fill out your details

Wait for a validation link to arrive

Step 2 – Validate your account

Check your email inbox for the validation link

If it’s not there, check your spam box

Once you’ve located it, click the link to complete the account validation

Step 3 – Deposit and play

Deposit using your chosen payment method

In this case, your bonus will be automatically assigned

Start playing and have fun!

You might be interested in: Guide to crypto gambling in the UK

Ready to Claim Some of the Best Casino Sign Up Offers in the UK?

We hope this guide has prepped you on how to take advantage of casino bonuses in the UK.

There’s no doubt there is a huge amount of UK sign-up offers to take advantage of, so we hope we’ve given you the tools you need to make the right decision.

We consider PlayOJO the number one choice to start. After all, you don’t get 50 bonus spins with no wagering requirements every day.

However, that should only be the beginning of your journey exploring bonuses. Make sure you check out the others on this list as well and don’t forget to gamble responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. You probably don’t need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It’s worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins! Firstpost is not responsible for any consequences that may arise as a result of one’s decisions and gambling habits.

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 0808-8020-133 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember all gambling sites and guides are 18+ only.

Casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live.

Visit these free gambling addiction resources:

Affiliate Disclosure: This is an affiliate post. We don’t offer casino games ourselves. Instead, we help you find a place to play. When you go to a casino via our site and play there, we receive compensation.

This is a Partnered Post.